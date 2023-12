Following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, two friends in Redmond began to explore a different side of their friendship.

Karim Bouris is of Palestinian and Lebanese descent, and his friend Jordan Schiff is of Jewish descent. In this podcast, these two Central Oregonians talk about the challenges and opportunities that the most recent conflict in Israel and Gaza have introduced for them.



Editor Nicole Vulcan chats with Bouris and Schiff on this latest edition of the Bend Don't Break podcast.