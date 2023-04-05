People's Right to Publicly Comment

The Redmond City Council meeting came to a halt during public comment March 28 as members of People's Rights, a right-wing activist group, responded to accusations made during the previous week's public comment section. About 50 members of the group showed up to the meeting to counter comments made at the previous meeting. At that meeting, Redmond resident Trevor Johnson condemned the group during public comment, calling People's Rights a small fringe group that promotes misinformation and domestic extremist behavior. Johnson also claimed he'd had a gun waved in his face. He later told the Source that someone flashed a gun and verbally accosted him from their car, which was adorned with Confederate flags and Trump 2024 stickers, but couldn't confirm it was a PR member.

Courtesy of the City of Redmond People's Rights members showed up at the March 28 Redmond City Council meeting to defend their group.

"While the world is suffering through a very real and challenging time during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the People's Rights group spin the false narrative that we should not wear masks or get vaccinated," Johnson told the Redmond City Council on March 14.

The national PR was formed in April 2020 by Ammon Bundy, an anti-government activist who led standoffs with federal agents at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and at his father's ranch in 2014. The group is animated by what it views as government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today the organization claims to have over 60,000 members in 16 states. The local People's Rights Oregon 5 has since created groups that train in firearms, emergency preparedness, prepping, constitutional studies and exploring the idea of seceding Eastern Oregon from the rest of the state.

PROR5 is one of the more robust local chapters of PR, claiming to have about 4,000 members, about 150 of which consistently engage in the group's meetings and Slack channels. During inter-party Republican elections in November 2021, People's Rights members secured most of the party leadership positions in the Deschutes County Republican Party. PROR5 newsletters frequently include calls to action to comment at public meetings, submit testimony about legislation and keeps members aware of open seats in government. On March 27, PROR5's weekly newsletter asked people to speak at the Redmond City Council in defense of the organization.

"A local left-wing activist has taken up the task to consistently bash PRO5 at the council meetings and I say enough is enough. It is time we stand up for ourselves and our group and put people like this on notice that we won't sit idle while our character and integrity is falsely assaulted," the newsletter post stated.

Johnson occasionally speaks at the Redmond City Council, often in support of causes such as the protection of abortion rights, marijuana dispensaries in Redmond and a Redmond Pride Parade — a project he has taken on himself. Johnson will seek a seat on the Redmond City Council, according to a guest opinion by Charles Baer in the Redmond Spokesman. The PROR5 newsletter said Johnson claimed, if elected, PR, "will go down with the ship as will other right wing groups." Johnson confirmed that if elected he would seek to weaken what he views as hate groups.

"I will fight tooth and nail as a leader to make sure that we tackle any form of hate directed at anybody on a threatening level. And if you're flying Confederate flags, if you're using religion as a weapon to hurt other people, including people of color in our LGBT communities, or other ethnic backgrounds, then yes, I will introduce legislation. Whether it gets passed or not is another question," Johnson said.

Of the 50 or so PR members who showed up to the March 28 meeting, eight spoke during public comment. Public commentors said they were regular and productive members of the community and didn't support extremism. Several people spoke about their opposition to COVID-era closures, mask use and vaccine mandates.

The first six PR members spoke at the top of the meeting, but Mayor Ed Fitch paused the meeting during Deschutes County Republican Party Chairman and PR member Scott Stuart's testimony, after Stuart said City Councilor Clifford Evelyn refused to meet with him. The two corresponded via email last year, but Evelyn ultimately decided to decline to meet due to Stuart's use of a Confederate flag and soldier's outfit on a float in Redmond's Fourth of July Parade in 2021.

"I said yes at first, and then I thought about and I said, you know, what could you possibly want to talk to me about? Because he not only flew the Confederate flag, he actually wore the uniform. To me, since that isn't the holiday, he only did that, in my opinion, to entice and cause division in our City. I emailed him back and said, you know, Scott, after thinking about it, I don't want to meet with you. I appreciate the offer. But no, thank you," Evelyn told the Source Weekly.

Fitch ultimately reconvened the meeting and announced that the remaining public comments would occur after the City conducted its regular business. Stuart, who said he'd reclaim his time at the next meeting on April 11, says attempts to moderate public comment is a First Amendment violation.

"You need to understand this, if they choose to stop people from speaking freely and they control their topics, that's a violation of the First Amendment," Stuart said. "The citizens have every right to redress their grievances in a peaceful manner."

The comments at the tail end of the meeting were more mellow. BJ Soper, the founder of the Central Oregon chapter of People's Rights, who was present at the Malheur occupation, spoke near the end of the meeting, saying the group is a peaceful organization formed to protect constitutional rights. Soper is one of three candidates competing for a position on the Redmond Parks and Recreation board in the May elections.

Oregon law requires cities to make people aware of public meetings, but there's no direction on public comment and cities are free to make their own policies. Redmond's City Charter doesn't regulate public comments, but does give the mayor the authority to preserve order, enforce rules and determine the order of business.

"Someone said People's Rights were a terrorist organization. I don't have any problem with them defending themselves and it probably shouldn't have been said in the first place a couple of weeks ago by someone, but it was said. I appreciate them saying they're not [terrorists] and that they have every intention of being peaceful and helpful," Fitch told the Source. "But when it gets into the COVID stuff, it's not productive. It's not relevant. We've got a lot of work to do. And then when we start going after one of the members of city council, it's just time out. We're not going there."