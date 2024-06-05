 Pride Calendar 2024 – June 5 - 30 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Pride Calendar 2024 – June 5 - 30

Pride Month Events Happening in Bend and Beyond

Adobe Stock

WEDNESDAY JUNE 5

Om Together: A Pride Yoga and Live Music Event – Hanai Center

Big QUEER Movie Night Featuring The Cult of Tuck – The Capitol

Queer Climb Night – Bend Rock Gym

FRIDAY JUNE 7

Bend Burlesque Presents: Taste Our Rainbow – Bunk + Brew

MONDAY JUNE 10

Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202

Central Oregon Poly Meet-Up Picnic – Drake Park (near the footbridge)

TUESDAY JUNE 11

Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park

THURSDAY JUNE 13

Sisters in Sisters – At The Barn in Sisters

FRIDAY JUNE 14

Roller Pride all ages – The Pavilion

Adobe Stock

SATURDAY JUNE 15

The First Pride Was A Riot – The Capitol

2nd Annual Gaymosa – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond

SUNDAY JUNE 16

"Yappy Hour" – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond

MONDAY JUNE 17

Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202

TUESDAY JUNE 18

Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park

THURSDAY JUNE 20

Rainbow Family Night – Downtown Bend Library

Adobe Stock

MONDAY JUNE 24

Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202

TUESDAY JUNE 25

Snack + Chat: Insurance Billed Non-Surgical Transition-Related Care and a chat with Jade: The Central Oregon Trans Doula- The Lounge

Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park

THURSDAY JUNE 27

The Gaily Double: A Super Gay Double Feature of "The Sons of Tennessee Williams" & "Queendom" – Tin Pan Theater

LezBend – Location TBD

FRIDAY JUNE 28

National Pride Day – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond

SATURDAY JUNE 29

Queer Country Line Dance – Unity Dance Collective

SUNDAY JUNE 30

Prideville Pride Festival – Pioneer Park in Prineville


Savannah Mendoza

Savannah is a creative-based photographer and journalist in beautiful Bend, Oregon. She's a native from Portland and a proud University of Oregon Alumni who loves hiking, going to cute coffee shops and spends most of her free time pursuing photography! She's passionate about the outdoors, wellness, music and romanticizing...

