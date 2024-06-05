Pride Calendar 2024 - June 5-30: Pride Month Events Happening in Bend and Beyond.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 5
Om Together: A Pride Yoga and Live Music Event – Hanai Center
Big QUEER Movie Night Featuring The Cult of Tuck – The Capitol
Queer Climb Night – Bend Rock Gym
FRIDAY JUNE 7
Bend Burlesque Presents: Taste Our Rainbow – Bunk + Brew
MONDAY JUNE 10
Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202
Central Oregon Poly Meet-Up Picnic – Drake Park (near the footbridge)
TUESDAY JUNE 11
Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park
THURSDAY JUNE 13
Sisters in Sisters – At The Barn in Sisters
FRIDAY JUNE 14
Roller Pride all ages – The Pavilion
SATURDAY JUNE 15
The First Pride Was A Riot – The Capitol
2nd Annual Gaymosa – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond
SUNDAY JUNE 16
"Yappy Hour" – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond
MONDAY JUNE 17
Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202
TUESDAY JUNE 18
Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park
THURSDAY JUNE 20
Rainbow Family Night – Downtown Bend Library
MONDAY JUNE 24
Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202
TUESDAY JUNE 25
Snack + Chat: Insurance Billed Non-Surgical Transition-Related Care and a chat with Jade: The Central Oregon Trans Doula- The Lounge
Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park
THURSDAY JUNE 27
The Gaily Double: A Super Gay Double Feature of "The Sons of Tennessee Williams" & "Queendom" – Tin Pan Theater
LezBend – Location TBD
FRIDAY JUNE 28
National Pride Day – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond
SATURDAY JUNE 29
Queer Country Line Dance – Unity Dance Collective
SUNDAY JUNE 30
Prideville Pride Festival – Pioneer Park in Prineville