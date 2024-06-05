Pride Calendar 2024 - June 5-30: Pride Month Events Happening in Bend and Beyond.

WEDNES DAY JUNE 5

Om Together: A Pride Yoga and Live Music Event – Hanai Center

Big QUEER Movie Night Featuring The Cult of Tuck – The Capitol

Queer Climb Night – Bend Rock Gym





FRIDAY JUNE 7

Bend Burlesque Presents: Taste Our Rainbow – Bunk + Brew





MONDAY JUNE 10

Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202

Central Oregon Poly Meet-Up Picnic – Drake Park (near the footbridge)





TUESDAY JUNE 11

Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park





THURSDAY JUNE 13

Sisters in Sisters – At The Barn in Sisters





FRIDAY JUNE 14

Roller Pride all ages – The Pavilion





SATURDAY JUNE 15

The First Pride Was A Riot – The Capitol

2nd Annual Gaymosa – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond





SUNDAY JUNE 16

"Yappy Hour" – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond





MONDAY JUNE 17

Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202





TUESDAY JUNE 18

Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park





THURSDAY JUNE 20

Rainbow Family Night – Downtown Bend Library





MONDAY JUNE 24

Queer Meditation Group – 345 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 202





TUESDAY JUNE 25

Snack + Chat: Insurance Billed Non-Surgical Transition-Related Care and a chat with Jade: The Central Oregon Trans Doula- The Lounge

Queer In Nature: Sit Spot Community Meditation Series – Shevlin Park





THURSDAY JUNE 27

The Gaily Double: A Super Gay Double Feature of "The Sons of Tennessee Williams" & "Queendom" – Tin Pan Theater

LezBend – Location TBD





FRIDAY JUNE 28

National Pride Day – The Doghouse Brewyard in Redmond





SATURDAY JUNE 29

Queer Country Line Dance – Unity Dance Collective





SUNDAY JUNE 30

Prideville Pride Festival – Pioneer Park in Prineville



