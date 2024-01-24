 Project Addresses Gaps in the Deschutes River Trail | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Project Addresses Gaps in the Deschutes River Trail

The City of Bend is partnering with the Bend Park and Recreation District to fill in the trail on downtown Riverfront Street

By

The City of Bend is partnering with Bend Park and Recreation District to improve gaps in the Deschutes River Trail through downtown. On Jan. 17, Bend City Council authorized a contract for a consulting service to design the project on Riverfront Street.

The project aims to improve the area along the Deschutes River Trail, between Miller's Landing Park and Drake Park, fixing the missing trail connection along NW Riverfront Street. "Currently, there's no consistency with the trail. That area basically comes to an abrupt stop, which is less than ideal," said Brad Tower, a project engineer for the City of Bend. Current plans for the trail have it extending onto Riverfront Street — not hugging the river as much of the trail does elsewhere in the Old Mill and Drake Park.

click to enlarge Project Addresses Gaps in the Deschutes River Trail
Julianna LaFollette

Riverfront Street needs work on its sidewalks and roads. According to Tower, the two-way street has pavement in need of repair and a damaged sidewalk that isn't compliant with current City standards, reducing safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The project will continue the trail while addressing other project objectives like improving the transitions at Miller's Landing Park and Gilchrist Avenue and providing parking on one side of the street. It also gives the City an opportunity to replace and repair existing utilities.

BPRD has had interest in filling this gap in the trail for a long time. According to a document outlining the project, the Deschutes River Trail is the most heavily used trail in Bend with more than 1,200 users per day. In 2014, BPRD looked at the feasibility of getting a trail installed along Riverfront Street but postponed the improvement project in 2017 due to the complexity of the project and funding limitations.

"Fast forward to now, we've identified an opportunity within BPRD because we both have an interest in that area," said Tower. Both entities will contribute equal funds for the design, totaling $683,684. The City is taking the lead on the project due to infrastructure and utility needs in the area.

The project is in its first phase, which involves a survey team collecting data before producing three different design concepts. The final design will then be chosen based on feedback from the City, BPRD and a public involvement process.

Tower said the street is very narrow, which will likely make finding a solution that addresses all of the project objectives more complicated. This is why the consulting service will produce multiple design alternatives.

"If there was the perfect design that was just readily apparent from the very get go, we probably wouldn't even do an Alternatives Analysis because we could fit the ideal solution in there, but that's not the case. With such a narrow right of way, there's going to be challenges and tradeoffs between the various design alternatives," said Tower. "There's going to be pros and cons and that's why it's important for us to get feedback from local residents."

The City will engage with the public to get feedback before finalizing the design, expected to occur in summer 2025.

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Plunging into the Piercing Cold

    Why people are submerging their bodies into the icy Deschutes River, and the health benefits of cold-water immersion therapy

    By Tiffany Neptune

    Plunging into the Piercing Cold

  • Source Warmup

    Quick news for Central Oregon

    By The Source Editorial Board

    Source Warmup

  • A Potential "Setback" for Thornburgh Resort

    Oregon's Land Use Board of Appeals puts the approval of Thornburgh Resort's Fish and Wildlife Mitigation Plan back in the County's hands

    By Julianna LaFollette

    A Potential "Setback" for Thornburgh Resort
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 24-29, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation