Redmond Awaits Results on Application for More Groundwater

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

In 2023, Redmond applied for an Oregon groundwater permit, which would allow it to access more groundwater as the town prepares for the future. The Oregon Water Resources Department indicated to Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch that the permit application could potentially get denied. The Source Weekly spoke with Fitch on the permit and the need for more water as Redmond's population continues to increase.

Source Weekly: What prompted Redmond to apply for this permit and what is the current state of the application?

Ed Fitch: Redmond will eventually need water, in terms of volume, because of the growth of our community. I think Bend will be in the same position. Right now we don't have an immediate need for more volume, but we do have an immediate need for what they call rate, which is pumping water instantaneously. We're bumping up against our ceiling right now during the summer because of irrigation. So, we have an application for both a rate and volume increase long term, the one we're still working through with the Water Resources Department. They're indicating some hesitancy to approve it but at the end of the day, it will get approved in some fashion.

SW: What happens if OWRD denies your request?

EF: There is an appeal process. From our perspective, OWRD is trying to apply law that doesn't exist yet – the groundwater rulemaking. Under current law, I think we are entitled to get an approval, so I think if OWRD denies it, it would be approved by the courts.

SW: The groundwater rulemaking is set to assess groundwater availability before issuing a new permit. What do you make of this rulemaking?

EF: From our perspective, it may result in a moratorium on water for any additional groundwater for cities in Central Oregon. Statewide, we have 70,000 individuals, businesses, cities, etc., that appropriate groundwater. Of those 70,000, only a small fraction, 10% or so, are regulated, metered and accountable for the water they use. That includes all the cities and irrigation districts.

What OWRD did is adopt a rule that punishes people that are already regulated and exercising conservation. We don't believe that the rule is going to be met with much approval by the Oregon legislature. If we're gonna set water policy for the next century, we have to do it in a way that prioritizes water for the benefit of the citizens in Oregon.

SW: How fast is Redmond growing and how dire is the need for more water looking ahead?

EF: Right now, we have already met the population projections for 2030. We're well ahead of where we planned to be years ago. So, we're having to redo our plans for 20 years. We anticipate that, unless something very unusual happens, we will continue to grow to a city of 45,000- 50,000 people within that timeframe. In fact, I think it'd be more than that if the current rates continue. So, to meet that population projection, we are going to have to have some certainty on water.

It's not just residential that's an issue here. We have 1,000 acres of planned business sector development. Redmond will be the manufacturing hub of Central Oregon. So, unless you know we're gonna abandon that, we will need more water.

SW: What is the city attempting to do right now to curb this future need?

EF: The city's going to be engaging in much more enhanced conservation programs and systems so the future use of the water will be much more utilized on a stewardship basis. It's a process – first is education, let people know that we do have a limited future supply of water, that we do have an aquifer that is not being replenished like it was in the past.

The challenge is, can each and every individual lower their particular irrigation use by 10%, and it doesn't take much. So, there's a lot of education, a lot of practical parts. And we're looking at all those in terms of getting those implemented over the course of the next couple of years.