 Return of the Resorts | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Insider today.
Join now Support Us

Return of the Resorts

The County reversed its position on destination resorts after it initially decided to ban them in most of the county

By

Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair reversed a decision to amend the county's code to ban new destination resorts in most of Deschutes County. Central Oregon LandWatch presented the code changes to the county, which would opt the county into a state statute that bars the development of resorts that include residential housing within 24 miles of cities with a population exceeding 100,000.

click to enlarge Return of the Resorts
Courtesy of Central Oregon Landwatch
How many resorts are too many? This map details Bend and the surrounding area.

The proposed code change would have banned traditional destination resorts in most of the county, save about 30 acres in the southwest. Destination resorts that didn't offer permanent housing would've still been allowed anywhere resorts can be zoned now.

On Aug. 2, Adair voted with Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, who argued that resorts were intended to revitalize distressed rural economies, and that Deschutes County no longer fits that description. Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone voted against the code, citing potential impacts to development, and saying that the board could conduct due diligence on any proposed resort in the future. At the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 9, Adair reconsidered her position.

"After spending a considerable amount of time re-reviewing the extensive record including over 570 public comments, and upon further reflection, I wish to make a motion to reconsider the motion and the vote that was previously taken," Adair said.

COLW, which proposed the code change, has fought in court against developing resorts in Deschutes County. Earlier this year it appealed the county's approval of Thornburgh Resort's Fish and Wildlife Mitigation in the latest legal challenge for the much-debated resort. The code changes don't work retroactively and wouldn't have impacted Thornburgh or the eight other destination resorts in the county — the highest number in the state, according to LandWatch.

"This reversal disregards the prevailing opinion of Deschutes County residents that further development of this kind is not compatible with a sustainable future for our region. The BOCC's failure to follow through on their initial decision endangers wildlife, water, and agricultural livelihoods on rural lands," Alex Hardison, communications manager at Central Oregon LandWatch, said in a statement.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Understanding Intimacy

By Dr. Jane Guyn

Understanding Intimacy

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Jack Harvel

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Drought Ongoing, New Water Laws Incoming

    Central Oregon's drought conditions are improving, but it'll take years of plenty and structural intent before water capacity rebounds

    By Jack Harvel

    Drought Ongoing, New Water Laws Incoming

  • Not a Book

    All the "things" you can borrow from the Deschutes Public Library's Library of Things

    By Jennifer Baires

    Not a Book

  • New Law Used Against Fentanyl

    The sentences are higher and the thresholds to meet commercial quantity are lower for fentanyl possession under new law

    By Jack Harvel

    New Law Used Against Fentanyl
More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 16-28, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation