Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

Redmond High School Considers Closure Due to Major Repairs

A Redmond school facilities assessment found critical maintenance issues at Redmond High School, prompting considerations of closing the school. According to RSD Public Information Officer Holly Brown major issues with the schools' heating system would cost nearly $10 million to repair. With a $4 million budget to fix it, along with a major repair that wouldn't allow students in the building, the District is looking at the possibility of housing RHS students at Ridgeview High School. The bond planning committee will gather to discuss ideas, getting feedback from the community, and is expected to have a final plan to present to the Board of Directors in late spring.

— Julianna LaFollette



