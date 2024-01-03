 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become a Member and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

Missing Bend Man Found Alive

Bend resident John Michael McLerran was reported missing on Christmas Day after stepping out of his home to grab a cup of coffee. Thirty-four-year-old McLerran did not take his wallet or any identification with him. Bend Police responded to a welfare check that evening at his home in the 800 block of NE Norton Avenue, where he had never returned.

McLerran's friends and family members took to social media, posting images and sending out flyers in an attempt to find him. At approximately 3:07pm on Dec. 27, a community member called 911 and found McLerran stuck in a dry well, below street level, in the parking lot of the gated Norton Street Storage several blocks from his home. Bend Police and Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the scene where they extracted McLerran and transported him to St. Charles Bend for evaluation. According to the press release, McLerran was in good condition when he was found.

—Julianna LaFollette


Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Holiday Cocktail Week

Newsletter Signup

More by The Source Editorial Board

  • Is Tom McCall's Vision Coming True?

    Oregonians have been quoting and re-quoting Tom McCall for decades – some in favor of his sentiment; others wary of the drawbridge mentality that came with it

    By The Source Editorial Board

    Is Tom McCall's Vision Coming True?

  • An End-of-Year Opinion Lightning Round

    To spare you some precious time, let’s do this in a “good-bad-ugly” lightning round, shall we?

    By The Source Editorial Board

    An End-of-Year Opinion Lightning Round
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 3- 8, 2025

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation