Source Warmup

Missing Bend Man Found Alive

Bend resident John Michael McLerran was reported missing on Christmas Day after stepping out of his home to grab a cup of coffee. Thirty-four-year-old McLerran did not take his wallet or any identification with him. Bend Police responded to a welfare check that evening at his home in the 800 block of NE Norton Avenue, where he had never returned.

McLerran's friends and family members took to social media, posting images and sending out flyers in an attempt to find him. At approximately 3:07pm on Dec. 27, a community member called 911 and found McLerran stuck in a dry well, below street level, in the parking lot of the gated Norton Street Storage several blocks from his home. Bend Police and Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the scene where they extracted McLerran and transported him to St. Charles Bend for evaluation. According to the press release, McLerran was in good condition when he was found.



—Julianna LaFollette