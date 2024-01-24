Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Point in Time Count Begins

The Homeless Leadership Coalition announced Jan. 22 it will conduct its annual Central Oregon 2024 Homeless Count and Survey from Jan. 23 to Jan 30. The count identifies the number of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness across Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook Counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

"With PIT data, the Homeless Leadership Coalition, local governments and public agencies can better target services and develop plans to address the crisis of poverty and homelessness in Central Oregon," said Eliza Wilson, HLC chair.





OSU-Cascades Receives Funding Award

An Oregon State University- Cascades professor received a $623,000 award from the Oregon Department of Education to expand computer science education for K-12 students. This award is part of a statewide plan to provide computer science education to public school students on an equitable basis and broaden participation for all students.

According to a press release, the award will focus on equity and inclusion, building support structure that create systematic changes. "This award will enhance Oregon K-12 teachers' ability to familiarize every student, including underserved students, in their classrooms with computing," said award administrator Jill Hubbard.





Free Days at High Desert Museum Return





Free admission days at High Desert Museum return this year, happening on Jan. 27 and Feb. 24. The Mid Oregon Credit Union Free Family Saturdays offer visitors a chance to experience the museum's latest exhibitions, wildlife encounters and an opportunity to meet a non-releasable raptor in the Museum's care during the Bird of Prey Encounters happening every hour between 11am-3pm.

"Mid Oregon has partnered with High Desert Museum for over 20 years to provide free days at the Museum," said Kyle Frick, vice president of marketing. "We are proud to be able to continue this tradition and provide access to thousands of Central Oregonians who can experience this world-class Museum."

—Julianna LaFollette





