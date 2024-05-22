 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

Funds for Low and Moderate-Income Households

The Bend City Council approved the 2024 Community Development Block Grant, recommended by the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, awarding $541,277 to local projects.

Those awarded funds include Thrive Central Oregon, Volunteers in Medicine, J Bar J, Living Options for Teens, Bend Church and Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. All of the awarded projects will offer housing assistance or case management services for those experiencing houselessness.

"We appreciate collaborating with local affordable housing developers and service providers to support our community," said Affordable Housing Manager Racheal Egan Baker. "These awards directly benefit approximately 314 people."

—Julianna LaFollette



