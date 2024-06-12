Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

OHA Supports LGBTQIA2S+ People with Summer Resources

The Oregon Health Authority is reaffirming its commitment to its LGBTQIA2S+ youth by sharing resources to promote their well-being, safety, security and inclusion. Since 2022, OHA has highlighted resources available to LGBTQIA2S+ youth every summer.

OHA lists national resources like The Trevor Project, which promotes suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQIA2S+ young people. It also shared local resources like Portland's Outside In, which provides free resources, support and services for LGBTQIA2S+ youth. "It's so important that youth have access to the supports from families and community organizations that celebrate the rich diversity of their identities," said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA.