 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon! Become a Source Weekly Member today.
Join now Support Us

Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

click to enlarge Source Warmup
SW

OHA Supports LGBTQIA2S+ People with Summer Resources

The Oregon Health Authority is reaffirming its commitment to its LGBTQIA2S+ youth by sharing resources to promote their well-being, safety, security and inclusion. Since 2022, OHA has highlighted resources available to LGBTQIA2S+ youth every summer.

OHA lists national resources like The Trevor Project, which promotes suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQIA2S+ young people. It also shared local resources like Portland's Outside In, which provides free resources, support and services for LGBTQIA2S+ youth. "It's so important that youth have access to the supports from families and community organizations that celebrate the rich diversity of their identities," said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA.

—Julianna LaFollette



Full text

next

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Local News
All News

Q&A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

By Julianna LaFollette

Q&amp;A with a Guide to Underground Psychedelics

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals

By Julianna LaFollette

Jackstraw Development Awaits $10.6 million Tax Exemption Approvals
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

More »
More »

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 12-19, 2024

Previous Issues

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation