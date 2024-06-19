 Source Warmup | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
New Grant Supports Oregon Foster Care Students

The State Board of Education approved a Foster Care Student Success Pilot Grant last week, aiming to improve educational outcomes for students in the state foster care system.

The grant was in accordance with House Bill 4084, which passed in March and required the Oregon Department of Education to use money in the Statewide Education Initiatives Account to provide funding to help meet the educational needs of foster care students, according to a press release.

The pilot funding will be allocated to three schools, one from Portland, the Mid-Willamette Valley and Southern Oregon. According to a press release, the graduation rate for foster youth in Oregon over the last seven years ranged from 35% and 46%. The funding will address academic challenges that foster care students face.

—Julianna LaFollette


