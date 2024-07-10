Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Funds to Enhance Water Quality

Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced on July 8 that the U.S. Bureau of reclamation is awarding $299,973 to the Crooked River Water Quality Partnership, in collaboration with the Deschutes River Conservancy.

The funding will help develop projects to reduce nutrient pollution in the watershed, enhancing water quality, according to a press release.

"A reliable, quality water supply is vital for Oregon's communities, Tribes, farmers and ranchers, and for many iconic wildlife species to thrive," Merkley said. "This WaterSMART funding will cement a new, diverse partnership in Central Oregon and fuel projects that lead to improved water quality for the wide array of folks who rely on the Lower Crook River Watershed."

