Source Warmup

Quick news for Central Oregon

By

A local effort to buy Mt. Bachelor

A group of community members are looking to create a local effort to purchase Mt. Bachelor. On Aug. 22, POWDR Corporation, the current owners of Mt. Bachelor and several other ski resorts across the county, announced it will sell the resort.

Central Oregon Daily reported Aug. 28 that locals are looking at ways to buy and operate Mt. Bachelor. Residents Dan Cochrane and Chris Porter organized a meeting with interested parties last week to talk about next steps. The first step, they told CO Daily, is a feasibility study to look at the numbers. After CO Daily reported the story, the group stated it received over 1,000 emails from people about their efforts.

—Julianna LaFollette


