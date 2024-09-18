Source Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Evacuation Notices Dropped for Nearby Fires

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, in coordination with the Sunriver Police department, lowered all evacuation levels to normal status Tuesday for areas around the Bachelor Complex and Little Lava Fires.

With improved conditions and successful fire operations, evacuation notices on the Firestone and Flat Top Fires, in southern Deschutes County, were also lowered to normal status.

The Little Lava Fire, which reached 9,848 acres, grew quickly, prompting evacuations in areas of Sunriver last week.