St. Charles Tech Workers on the Picket Line

The workers, who include surgical techs, respiratory therapists and sonographers, have been in negotiations over their next union contract for several months.
St. Charles health care professionals started this effort years ago, which inevitably led to an 11-day strike in 2021 when negotiating their first union contract. After striking, they won a contract with wage raises, according to Shane Burley, the communications organizer with Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.
Today, wages remain an issue. The union hopes a new contract will help recruit and retain tech workers, offering competitive wages and more support to current workers.
“The environment we’re in is very challenging for recruitments, especially with younger employees. We want to be able to offer a contract that we can recruit people, especially our youth, because they are our future,” said Tyler Ecklund, a nuclear medicine technologist with St. Charles.
As a result of this, Burley noted that there’s an increase in short-term contract workers, also known as “travelers.”
“This contract is huge,” said Serina Roher, president of OFNHP, at the picketing event. “We’re focusing on training to recruit and retain people who live in this community, who are from this community and who want to care for this community.”
The number one thing people talk about when negotiating in healthcare unions, Burley said, is staffing, as patient care is the number one thing workers care about. “They are fighting, obviously, not just for themselves, but it's sort of a patient fight too,” he said.
According to Burley, the campaign for a new contract has escalated as St. Charles continues to draw out negotiations that have been happening for months, leading to Thursday’s picket. If St. Charles continues to refuse proposals, he said, it could once again force a strike, affecting all of Central Oregon.
“The workers are 100% willing to do whatever it takes. I would say St. Charles is the most ready to strike out of anyone we represent,” he added.
According to Alandra Johnson, the public Information officer with St. Charles, its most recent proposal to OFNHP included compensation rates that are either comparable to or, in some cases, higher than similar roles across the state.
“We continue to negotiate with OFNHP toward a contract for the approximately 150 technical caregivers represented by the union and are making progress on key issues alongside a federal mediator,” said Stacy Youngs, chief nursing officer for Bend in a statement.
St. Charles officials said they're optimistic the health system will reach a complete agreement when they meet again in September.