 St. Charles to Continue Medicare Advantage Agreement | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

St. Charles to Continue Medicare Advantage Agreement

Hospital systems reaches an agreement with PacificSource to resume Medicare Advantage plans

By

St. Charles Medical System reached an agreement with PacificSource on Sept. 29 that will continue its Medicare Advantage plans with no disruption in care or coverage. The agreement will reduce administrative burdens and address previous problems with Medicare Advantage plans, prioritizing the ease of care.  

Beginning in 2024, patients of St. Charles Cancer Center can receive care prescribed by their physicians without waiting for PacificSource authorization. Additionally, St. Charles will work with PacificSource in discharging patients from the hospital when hospital-level care is no longer needed.  

click to enlarge St. Charles to Continue Medicare Advantage Agreement
Photo by Julianna LaFollette
St. Charles Hospital 2023

PacificSource has over 15,000 Medicare Advantage members. Its members will be reenrolled for 2024 plans with no further action required.  

“This agreement is a positive result for our region’s Medicare-eligible seniors, and also some of its most vulnerable community members,” said Dr. John “Espi” Espinola, PacificSource’s president and CEO in a Sept. 29 press release.  

St. Charles continues to evaluate Medicare Advantage participation and has not yet reached an agreement with Humana, HealthNet and WellCare for 2024, according to a St. Charles press release.

In August, St. Charles announced it may stop accepting Medicare Advantage plans, citing concerns such as delayed or restricted access to care and health care system costs and burdens. At the same time, St. Charles encouraged Central Oregonians to switch to traditional Medicare plans.  

The decision to reevaluate Medicare Advantage participation was based on years of concerns at St. Charles and other health systems throughout the country.  

“The reality of Medicare Advantage in Central Oregon is that it just hasn’t lived up to the promise. A program intended to promote seamless and higher quality care has instead become a fragmented patchwork of administrative delays, denials and frustrations,” Dr. Steve Gordon, president and CEO of St. Charles said in an August press release. 

The organization’s plan to keep track of new initiatives to guarantee the agreement is reducing patient and family stress and improving speed and access to care while alleviating administrative burdens on health care providers. 

Medicare Advantage plans cover seniors and individuals under 65 with disabilities, dsigned to offer more benefits with less cost than traditional Medicare. PacificSource Medical Advantage plans offer several benefits that would cost thousands more per year with Original Medicare, according to a PacificSource press release.  

“We are excited to bring this agreement to our community and believe it addresses many of our concerns,” said Dr. Mark Hallett, chief clinical officer for St. Charles. “We are grateful to PacificSource for working with us to identify creative solutions that we believe will benefit patients and health care providers throughout the region.” 

About The Author

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna is currently pursuing her Masters in Journalism at NYU. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Local News
All News

Readers also liked…

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

By Damian Fagan

Celebrate National Native Plant Month

My Time with Tom

By Dan Mooney

My Time with Tom

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

SANDWICH WEEK

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Julianna LaFollette

  • Are We Dating the Same Guy? Yes.

    A private and controversial women-only Facebook group allows women to share information and advice about men and dating in Central Oregon.

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Are We Dating the Same Guy? Yes.

  • Beyond Bloodys

    When it comes to breakfast cocktails, what else is there?

    By Julianna LaFollette

    Beyond Bloodys
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 27-27, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation