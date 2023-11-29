The Warmup

click to enlarge SW

Weapons Offense Suspect Arrested and Charged

The Deschutes County Sherriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Nathaniel G. Bennet on Nov. 24 after learning that he allegedly pointed and discharged a firearm near a juvenile female near China Hat Rd.

DCSO deputies were dispatched to a reported weapons offense around 3pm and learned that the suspect, who was later identified as Bennett, allegedly confronted a tour group riding utility terrain vehicles in the area of his camp, according to a press release.

When Bennett refused to cooperate with DCSO and other personnel, including SWAT and negotiators, deputies released K9s which successfully captured the suspect. Bennett was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing, attempted assault and reckless endangering.

Mt. Bachelor Postpones Opening Day

Mt. Bachelor announced it will postpone its opening day for the upcoming winter season due to conditions. The ski area made the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 22, just before the originally scheduled opening on Friday, Nov. 24.

"In order to safely build our base for skiing and riding, we'll need another solid winter storm to open lower mountain runs," said Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing and Communications, Lauren Burke, in an email.

The ski area has not announced a new target opening date. "Our entire team is as excited as anyone to get back on hill to ski and ride and will be working around the clock to make it happen as soon as Mother Nature allows," said Mt. Bachelor in a statement.

Amount of system development charges gathered by Bend Park and Recreation District to build the new Little Fawn Park. From this week’s News, “Bend to Construct New Park in Southeast.”









