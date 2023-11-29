The Warmup

Weapons Offense Suspect Arrested and Charged
The Deschutes County Sherriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Nathaniel G. Bennet on Nov. 24 after learning that he allegedly pointed and discharged a firearm near a juvenile female near China Hat Rd.
DCSO deputies were dispatched to a reported weapons offense around 3pm and learned that the suspect, who was later identified as Bennett, allegedly confronted a tour group riding utility terrain vehicles in the area of his camp, according to a press release.
When Bennett refused to cooperate with DCSO and other personnel, including SWAT and negotiators, deputies released K9s which successfully captured the suspect. Bennett was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing, attempted assault and reckless endangering.
Mt. Bachelor Postpones Opening Day
Mt. Bachelor announced it will postpone its opening day for the upcoming winter season due to conditions. The ski area made the announcement on Wednesday, Nov. 22, just before the originally scheduled opening on Friday, Nov. 24.
"In order to safely build our base for skiing and riding, we'll need another solid winter storm to open lower mountain runs," said Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing and Communications, Lauren Burke, in an email.
The ski area has not announced a new target opening date. "Our entire team is as excited as anyone to get back on hill to ski and ride and will be working around the clock to make it happen as soon as Mother Nature allows," said Mt. Bachelor in a statement.
—Julianna LaFollette
"Before the Gold Rush, there was a Beaver Rush."
- Maureen Thompson, program director for Oregon Beaver Works, from this week’s Natural World story, "Becoming a Beaver Believer"
Oregon rival football teams, the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, faced off in what might be the last matchup formerly known as the “Civil War.” UO is leaving the Pac-12 after this season for the Big 10 and the promise of higher media revenues, leaving Washington State University and OSU as the remaining members of the Pac-12. The day after the game, OSU’s head coach announced he was leaving for Michigan State University. If you’re a Beaver Believer, now’s the time for some thoughts and prayers. (Those are totally useful, remember?)
Meanwhile, more than 40,000 students, and their teachers and support staff, were back in classrooms on Monday, one day after Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers came to terms following a three-week-long strike. For parents who already call this month “No School November,” it was a welcome relief to return to routines.
Also in Portland: the centrally located Burnside Bridge is up for an upgrade, slated at a cost of close to $1 billion, OPB reports. When demolition starts – likely in 2027 – Multnomah County engineers expect the thoroughfare to close down for five whole years. Bye, bye, Burnside!
—Compiled by Nicole Vulcan