Two Fires Burn Northwest of La Pine

As of Fri., July 19, the Wickiup Fire was mapped at 200 acres and the Round Fire at 50 acres. Both fires were 0% contained at 11am. On July 18, fire activity increased with both fires. Central Oregon firefighting teams are managing both incidents and continuing to make good progress, according to a press release.
The following evacuation levels have been issued as of July 19:
Level 3 Go Now: National Forest area north of Wickiup, Forest Service Road 4262 and Forest Service Road 4380 and south of Forest Service Road 42 (South Century Drive)
Level 2 Be Set: National Forest area between Road 4380 and the Deschutes River including Bull Bend and Wyeth Campgrounds and private inholdings along the west side of the river at Haner Park.
Level 1 Be Ready: Haner Park subdivision east of the Deschutes River
After lightning activity on July 16 and continued dry, hot weather in Central Oregon, firefighters responded to over 15 fires in just 24 hours. 13 of those fires had been contained or controlled by July 17, Central Oregon Fire Info reported.
The Pacific Northwest is currently at Preparedness Level 5, indicating significant wildfire activity throughout the U.S., creating a shortage of wildland firefighting personnel and resources. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 61 large active wildfires being managed nationwide and about 19,800 wildland firefighters and support personnel assigned to incidents.