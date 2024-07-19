 Two Fires Burn Northwest of La Pine | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Two Fires Burn Northwest of La Pine

Firefighters work to contain Round Mountain and Wickiup Fires on Friday

By

Firefighters are working to suppress two fires burning in the Deschutes National Forest – the Round Mountain and Wickiup Fires. Both fires, approximately seven miles northwest of La Pine and just north of Wickiup Reservoir, were reported on July 17.

As of Fri., July 19, the Wickiup Fire was mapped at 200 acres and the Round Fire at 50 acres. Both fires were 0% contained at 11am. On July 18, fire activity increased with both fires. Central Oregon firefighting teams are managing both incidents and continuing to make good progress, according to a press release.

The following evacuation levels have been issued as of July 19:

Level 3 Go Now: National Forest area north of Wickiup, Forest Service Road 4262 and Forest Service Road 4380 and south of Forest Service Road 42 (South Century Drive)

Level 2 Be Set: National Forest area between Road 4380 and the Deschutes River including Bull Bend and Wyeth Campgrounds and private inholdings along the west side of the river at Haner Park.

Level 1 Be Ready: Haner Park subdivision east of the Deschutes River

After lightning activity on July 16 and continued dry, hot weather in Central Oregon, firefighters responded to over 15 fires in just 24 hours. 13 of those fires had been contained or controlled by July 17, Central Oregon Fire Info reported.

The Pacific Northwest is currently at Preparedness Level 5, indicating significant wildfire activity throughout the U.S., creating a shortage of wildland firefighting personnel and resources. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 61 large active wildfires being managed nationwide and about 19,800 wildland firefighters and support personnel assigned to incidents.

Julianna LaFollette

Julianna earned her Masters in Journalism at NYU in 2024. She loves writing local stories about interesting people and events. When she’s not reporting, you can find her cooking, participating in outdoor activities or attempting to keep up with her 90 pound dog, Finn.

