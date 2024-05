2024 May Primary Election Results

R

click to enlarge Chris Phan/Clipdude/Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Representative, 2nd District (Democrat)

U.S. Representative, 2nd District (Republican)

U.S. Representative, 5th District (Democrat)

County Commissioner, Pos. 2

Measure 9-167 - Bend-La Pine Schools 5-year option levy

esults in the May 2024 primary election began to come in Tuesday night. In early returns, Janelle Bynum had a handy lead over Jamie McLeod Skinner for the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 5, and in Congressional District 2, Cliff Bentz won over Republican challenger Jason Beebe.For the seat on the Deschutes County Commission, Phil Chang had a solid lead among the four candidates as of early returns. If a candidate in that race earns 50% or more of the vote, they win the seat without the need for another vote in November. At 61.26% of the vote in early returns, Chang is all but guaranteed to win.Meanwhile, the levy to support Bend-La Pine Schools appears poised to fail, with 60.59% of voters saying "no" in early returns Tuesday.Dan Ruby - 84.78%Steve Willam Laible - 13.65%Cliff Bentz - 82.05%Jason Beebe - 17.75%Janelle Bynum - 69.55%Jamie McLeod-Skinner - 29.83%Phil Chang - 61.26%Rob Imhoff - 25.09%Judy Trego - 10.67%Brian Huntamer - 2.75%No - 60.59%Yes - 39.41%See more election results from the Oregon Secretary of State and Deschutes County Elections