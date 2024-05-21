2024 May Primary Election Results

Meanwhile, the levy to support Bend-La Pine Schools appears poised to fail, with 60.59% of voters saying "no" in early returns Tuesday.
More results in contested races as of 8pm Tuesday night:
U.S. Representative, 2nd District (Democrat)
Dan Ruby - 84.78%
Steve Willam Laible - 13.65%
U.S. Representative, 2nd District (Republican)
Cliff Bentz - 82.05%
Jason Beebe - 17.75%
U.S. Representative, 5th District (Democrat)
Janelle Bynum - 69.55%
Jamie McLeod-Skinner - 29.83%
County Commissioner, Pos. 2
Phil Chang - 61.26%
Rob Imhoff - 25.09%
Judy Trego - 10.67%
Brian Huntamer - 2.75%
Measure 9-167 - Bend-La Pine Schools 5-year option levy
No - 60.59%
Yes - 39.41%
See more election results from the Oregon Secretary of State and Deschutes County Elections.
This page will be updated.