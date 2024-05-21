 2024 May Primary Election Results | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
2024 May Primary Election Results

Bynum ahead of McLeod-Skinner; Chang set to take County Commissioner seat in early returns

Results in the May 2024 primary election began to come in Tuesday night. In early returns, Janelle Bynum had a handy lead over Jamie McLeod Skinner for the Democratic nomination for Congressional District 5, and in Congressional District 2, Cliff Bentz won over Republican challenger Jason Beebe.

For the seat on the Deschutes County Commission, Phil Chang had a solid lead among the four candidates as of early returns. If a candidate in that race earns 50% or more of the vote, they win the seat without the need for another vote in November. At 61.26% of the vote in early returns, Chang is all but guaranteed to win.

Meanwhile, the levy to support Bend-La Pine Schools appears poised to fail, with 60.59% of voters saying "no" in early returns Tuesday.

More results in contested races as of 8pm Tuesday night:

U.S. Representative, 2nd District (Democrat)


Dan Ruby  - 84.78%
Steve Willam Laible - 13.65%

U.S. Representative, 2nd District (Republican)


Cliff Bentz  - 82.05%
Jason Beebe - 17.75%

U.S. Representative, 5th District (Democrat)


Janelle Bynum - 69.55%
Jamie McLeod-Skinner - 29.83%

County Commissioner, Pos. 2


Phil Chang - 61.26%
Rob Imhoff - 25.09%
Judy Trego - 10.67%
Brian Huntamer - 2.75%

Measure 9-167 - Bend-La Pine Schools 5-year option levy


No - 60.59%
Yes - 39.41%






See more election results from the Oregon Secretary of State and Deschutes County Elections.



This page will be updated.

