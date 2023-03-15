Letters to the Editor 03/16/2023

click to enlarge Jon Tapper The Gerry Lopez Big Wave Challenge was a big hit last Saturday. It was the 11th annual event hosted by the legendary big wave surfer Gerry Lopez. Erika Vikander won the women’s open category, and Nathan Jacobsen won the men’s open category, each earning a vacation at the Volcom Surf House on the North Shore. Jon Tapper (@jontapper) shot this photo, along with a slew of stellar shots from the blue sky Saturday shred session. Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

From what I can see driving around town outdoor natural gas fire pits seem to be more popular than ever. The abundance of those is likely in response to the recent pandemic. Now that the pandemic is largely under control and we have resumed indoor dining and gathering isn't it time we stop using those or at least have them on some sort of on off switch so they are only on when needed? Unless there is a new pandemic on the horizon I think it is time to refocus on climate change. I don't think we are really taking climate change seriously with all these unused or barely used outdoor fire pits all over town. Future historians if there will be any will be looking back with amazement. Everyone has an unalienable right to burn fossil fuels I know but if global warming keeps heating up the government might have to get involved and respond to increasing natural disasters. A popular sentiment is that government = bad so maybe we should do it voluntarily. Isn't it about time also to take down all the temporary dining structures out on the streets? Is the City of Bend getting extra tax revenue from those or why are they still up? Are they part of some future pandemic preparedness plan I am not aware of?

—Tom Ponte

RE: County Reneges on Planned Managed Camp Web news update, 3/10

Agreed that the city need to build the project, however, location appears to be problematic. However, there [is] essentially empty land close to service opportunities in downtown Bend that could support such an operation. Troy Field is extremely under-utilized and no reason the City of Bend could either rent from the School District or take by eminent domain to be re-purposed for this project. It would be location near more service providers for mental health and various addiction treatment along with other public health issues. It is closer to more entry-level jobs with the growing hospitality operations in downtown which would allow residents of the project to easily walk to work and not have to rely on personal vehicles or a fragmented public transit system. It would be in a location where city leaders especially the city council could monitor its operation on a daily basis and provide first-hand knowledge on its successes or its inadequacies. This would be a win-win-win situation for all (residents, city leaders and the general public). It should be one of the first locations for helping the unhoused move to more full integration with the rest of the community.

—Michael Rindfleisch via bendsource.com

The City of Bend needs to bypass the obstructionists on the County Commission and secure the funding on its own to build this project. Besides, Bend City Hall has a far better track record than Deschutes County, having already successfully co-partnered with agencies and nonprofits to build Veterans Village, the Lighthouse (and Navigation Center), the St. Vincent De Paul cottages, the renovated motels, and the Central Oregon Villages 27th St. project to shelter women and children.

Though we pay taxes to Deschutes County for public health, they shirk their duties to seriously deal with this most visible and tragic of issues time and time again.

I am deathly afraid that we are letting cultural war politics take over and cloud our thinking. What other reason could there be for this County refusal to build a relatively inexpensive, supervised, fenced site to provide shelter, parking and care for people with serious medical conditions? Like many other projects designed to assist the unhoused, it would save us far more in the long run in costs associated with emergency care, policing, and traumatized lives.

—Foster Fell via bendsource.com

Editor's note: Just to clarify, the Central Oregon Veteran's Village is a collaboration between the Bend Heroes Foundation and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, with support from the City of Bend, Deschutes County and the State of Oregon.

RE: Child Careless Feature, 3/9

Child care is almost nonexistent here and if you do find an opening, you're basically working to pay just for child care for most folks. My daughter was lucky enough to find a job as a Case Manager from home and juggle that with the 2-year-old. But I truly feel for those struggling in this area. I've often thought our family rental property would make a great childcare facility but with all the work and money it would take to get it going would greatly outweigh the profit. *Sigh.

—Charity Scott via bendsource.com

RE: Cuban Kitchen Reopens Chow, 3/9

They are back and even better. Such a great addition to the variety of cuisines we have here in Bend. The empanadas are delicious, along with the Cubans sandwich and the ropa viejo. Go there and have fun!

—Erin McLachlan via bendsource.com

Letter of the Week:

Erin – from the looks of it, people in Bend are really enjoying the return of Cuban Kitchen! Thanks for your note and come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan