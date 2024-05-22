Letters to the Editor 05/23/2024

click to enlarge Courtesy @rentliveplay Instagram “How glorious a greeting the sun gives the mountains!” – John Muir. Thank you so much @rentliveplay for tagging us in this beautiful photo of a spring hike with both Cascade and lake views.Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Weed killer problems

STOP SPRAYING WEED KILLER. Everyone knows it is poison to us too. Kills the bugs and the bees. We can smell it blowing on the breeze. Which means whoever is spraying that much is exposing themselves and the whole neighborhood to a known carcinogen. That means it causes cancer and we know it. Why are people still doing this? Is it really worth it? There are other ways to kill unwanted plants. Why do you want to kill yourself and everyone else? We are being exposed to much more toxins on a daily basis now than ever before. Our future is uncertain. Will we destroy ourselves only or the entire planet too? It's time for humans to start treating the Earth with more respect. She is our home and the source of all our sustenance. What will it take to convince you? Put down the Roundup. Put down the poisons. You have got to find a way to garden and landscape that does not kill bugs. Bugs and bees are a precious part of nature that serve many purposes in the nutrient cycle that our food production is entirely dependent on. We have got to stop polluting everything and that starts in your own yard. We must insist that this type of casual poisoning stop. I see people spraying it all the time with no safety gear on. There have been lawsuits about this. How many times do we have to go over it? Are you too brain dead from all the heavy metals in you to understand that poison equals death? And it obviously isn't going to be fast.

—Kay Bee





William Bailey for Sheriff

We are writing to show our support for William (Bill) Bailey for Deschutes County Sheriff.

We first met William Bailey (Bill) last year when our sons became friends in middle school. They became fast friends and have since grown into family. Bill and his family have shown my son, as well as my daughter, support, and love. Both my children love spending time with Bill and his family and know that they are always there if they need any guidance.

As a mother and educator in Deschutes County, I know how important it is for kids to have safe adults in their life looking out for them and their well-being. Bill hears our concerns about safety in the schools and in the community. He helps set our minds at ease and talks us through his vision and the things he will accomplish as Sheriff. Bill has heart, integrity and loyalty. He is hard working and works tirelessly for our community. We know he is destined to be the next Sheriff in Deschutes County and we support him throughout this journey.

— Dawn and Jon Roberts





Bulletin

I have to say your letter about The Bulletin not endorsing candidates encouraged me to write my first letter. As a person who has always been non-partisan I educate myself and endorse human beings not political parties. I vote for individuals who cross party lines and work with all sides. Since moving to Oregon full time 11 years ago I have to say there should be more compromise so everyone is represented and respected.

—Peggy Spittler





Kudos

I feel a shout-out is in order! For the last seven years, I've commuted by bicycle on an almost daily basis. From the bike saddle, it's been fun to observe how this town changes through the seasons. Potholes come and go. Road paint disappears, eventually becoming vivid again. But one year-round constant persists: tension. The tension that stems from being constantly vigilant, especially in roundabouts, for hazards such as gravel and drivers who don't see you or your bicycle.

Living in the Larkspur neighborhood, as bike projects materialize, I've easily been able to connect my most frequent destinations by bike. Bend is certainly a complete community in that it is often possible to get around without a car, although certain sections require especially heightened awareness. So I really appreciate the thoughtfulness applied to the Midtown crossings and Bend Bikeways development to make east-west travel safer and more pleasant.

It's encouraging to see the City planning and building bike-friendly routes throughout town. I spend a lot of time on Wilson Ave., and the recent improvements have made car-bike tension almost nonexistent on that stretch. I'm excited and grateful to see what happens on Franklin, Greenwood, 2nd, and Hawthorne! With efforts like these, riding a bike in Bend will be more peaceful and uplifting, not tense. Riding a bicycle is a special kind of freedom and I want to applaud the Bend City Council and City staff for making it more accessible to cyclists of all ages and abilities.

—Mike Spellacy





Letter of the Week:

Thanks for sharing your thoughts! Yay, bikes! Come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan