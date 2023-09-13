Letters to the Editor 09/14/2023

click to enlarge @jaydo_ventures “I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately.” – Henry David Thoreau. The woods in our area are really something else! Make sure you get your fill before autumn arrives! Thanks to @jaydo_ventures for tagging us in this amazing photo.Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

Global Warming From the "Built Environment"

After reading an article about Global Warming in "The New York Times," I thought I would send some figures reported in the article concerning environmental emissions. As Bend is one of the top four fastest-growing cities in the U.S., we are likely one of the top four causes of global warming from the "built environment" in the U.S.

"The Built Environment generates 40% of annual global CO2 emissions. Of those total emissions, building operations are responsible for 27% annually, while building and infrastructure materials and construction (typically referred to as embodied carbon) are responsible for an additional 13% with a grand total of 40% CO2 emissions rate, quoting the NY Times. What does that tell those of us living in and wanting to move to Bend? That Bend is one of four cities in the United States that is tearing up land, cutting down trees and producing CO2 at an alarming rate. Are there any solutions? Yes: "Reuse, Reduce and Sequester."

Please read the article "What You Can Do at Home to Help Stem Climate Change" by Debra Kamin in the NY Times 9/10/23.

How can we make Bend AWARE of the consequences of all this tearing up and building?? Being a long-term resident of Bend, it devastates me to see the uncontrolled pattern of growth and gives me deep concern for the future of our children. Maybe it's time to let the voters decide on the growth issues?

Thanks for listening. I hope The Source can make a report regarding the truth of global warming from "The Built Environment" in our beautiful city.

—Cindi Garvie



Who knew? Tick Paralysis is a thing!

Arlo, my dog, was bitten by a Rocky Mountain Wood Tick, and it caused paralysis. He lost the ability to walk, eat, drink and use the bathroom. It was a scary experience, and he is still in recovery. Today is day 11 of Arlo's recovery.

Arlo woke up one morning and didn't want to eat. He tried to get up and was shaky, and off balance.I thought he had pulled a muscle in his rear legs. The next day Arlo couldn't use his front legs. Right then, I realized this wasn't a muscle injury.

I took Arlo to the vet and they discovered he had a 105.5 temperature. (106 is fatal in dogs)

He was treated with shots, antibiotics and a 1 liter of IV fluids. He now can walk again but only for 10-15 minutes per day. He goes for two short "walks" per day now. His appetite is getting stronger as well. He is now eating, but not as much as he used to. He is making progress each day; that points to a healthy recovery.

I want all the local people with dogs to know that this tick paralysis is a real thing. The more you know, the better. Hopefully, I can get the word spread to the people with your help. Thank you for the opportunity to spread Arlo's story.

—Matthew Reid



Letter to St. Charles

When I moved to Bend 35 years ago, I was pleased with the community-based medical systems available. Bend's only hospital was caring and responsive to its growing clientele. As population grew, specialized services were added. What a great hub of medical care.

Now, in the face of your consideration of dropping thousands of clients covered by Medicare Advantage Plans, you are no longer the caring medical community you once were. In fact, you are just the opposite.

I am single, of limited income and of Medicare age. My insurance coverage, PacificSource Medicare Advantage, has met my medical needs while making my care affordable.

I am distressed that you will take that away from me and thousands like me. This year I was well-served by PacificSource and The Center when I fractured my wrist. I have never experienced problems with PacificSource. In fact, I know of no one with this plan who has.

My plan includes coverage for dental, hearing and vision, each at reasonable cost. Should I have to revert to Medicare plus supplemental, I will either have to forego coverage or endure much higher premiums.

Read again: Dental. Hearing. Vision. These are health concerns for every aging person. Let's add increased prescription costs. We seniors will be hurt the most should you capriciously decide to disconnect from Advantage Plans.

This is your community. We seniors are a growing and influential part of this community. Why are you even considering eliminating our cost-effective Advantage Plans? Why do you want to make our remaining years in Bend so difficult? I ask, Do Not disconnect from the Medicare Advantage Plans.

—Nancy Tyler



RE: The City of Bend Considers Transportation Fee

Visit Bend estimates that 20,000 tourists visit Bend every day of the year. [Editor's note: See clarification below in Letter of the Week.] Those people stay for an average of 2.8 days while sightseeing with their cars. Seems fair that they pay at least 20% of these fees. Add it on to vacation rental and hotel charges.

—Geoff Reynolds via bendsource.com



Letter of the Week:

Geoff: I believe 20,000 is the rough figure for summertime, but not year-round. Still, point taken. It's a lot of people; a lot of use of the roads. One could argue that we use their roads too, when we visit their towns — but hey, it's been a long time since I vacationed in Clackamas or Albany. Come on by for your gift card to Palate!

—Nicole Vulcan