Letters to the Editor 10/03/2024

click to enlarge @savannahkaree Instagram Last week we held a fashion show in partnership with Bar RBC to bring the fall outfits featured in our Fall Arts and Style issue to life!Thank you so much @savannahkaree for capturing this fun evening at @barrbcbend and for all of the local shops, models and everyone who made the fashion show happen. We appreciate you!Don't forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter.

RE: "On the Outskirts," Feature 9/19

Just read the "On the Outskirts" article ... nicely written and sadly showing that what we have dealing with this continually growing problem is a handful of politicians (or wannabes) with no valuable first-hand real-world leadership experience whose primary goal is re-election or getting elected.

Doesn't that read like what we see in Salem and DC? What is lacking is an experienced, proven leader on this problem who has the needed support of all the county's political and appointed leadership. (Bend, Redmond, Madras, Sunriver, La Pine).

Since our homelessness problem is still growing after many millions of dollars have been spent over the past 5-6 years, it seems apparent that no one with executive leadership who lives in Central Oregon is willing to step up, so let us search America-wide for that individual that not only has a proven track record, the needed experience of dealing with elected officials at all levels and who wants the challenge to create a successful program that can be a model for other communities like the ones in Central Oregon.

One major caveat: this person is entitled to be compensated to a level on par with the highest-paid county officials (maybe higher) and entitled to make hiring decisions without the approval of political leaders. Too much to pay? Then answer this question: what's it going to cost all of us if the problem continues to escalate versus being successful and smaller in scope and complexity?

Central Oregonians, if we want to successfully address our homeless neighbors, we must wake up, get outside of our traditional political boxes, find the right experienced leadership and then get out of the way.

—Bill Gregoricus







Vote No on Five-Commissioner Expansion Initiative

Measure 9-173 does not bring about better representation!

To improve representation, a five-commissioner board should be divided into "Districts." With each member required to be a resident of their district. This would result in each commissioner being directly accountable to 42,000 residents, bring their points of view to the board and have more time to interact with residents of their district.

Districts would be created by an independent body with a design goal of 1/5 of the county population per district. A periodic review of population shifts for redistricting could be set for every 10 years, by way of example.

Only six of 36 counties in Oregon have five commissioners. Of those six, five have districting. Those five counties range in population from 24,000 to over 800,000. Clackamas County with a population of 420,000 has five at-large commissioners.

Common to the endorsements in favor are more professionalism & better representation. One endorsement in favor even suggests, after passage, move to districts. A south county endorsement expects better representation for them... no guarantee.

On budget for commissioner salaries and benefits. Not a small matter such as one endorsement referred to as "...two more salaries, ...that seems a small price to pay here."

With only six of 36 counties in Oregon having five commissioners, urge petitioners to bring measure back w/ districting, yielding better accountability and representation.

—Norm Ploss







Measure 9-173 – Is the Cost of More Commissioners Worth the Cost to Deschutes County Residents?

Deschutes County Measure 9-173 is on the November 5, 2024 ballot. This measure, if approved by Deschutes County voters, would expand the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners from three to five elected members. There are numerous arguments, both for and against this measure as documented in the Deschutes County Voters' Pamphlet.

As a Deschutes County resident and taxpayer, I am always concerned with the cost of living here in beautiful Central Oregon. The voters' pamphlet along with the accompanying arguments did not appear to clearly present the total costs to Deschutes County taxpayers of increasing the number of County Commissioners from three to five. According to the County of Deschutes, the first-year costs to Deschutes County taxpayers for two additional County Commissioners are approximately $775,000.

This includes salary, benefits, and other costs. The first year includes one-time costs of office space, furniture, computers, phones and other one-time costs. After the first year, the annual cost of two additional County Commissioners is approximately $539,000. So, who pays for these costs? The source of funds to pay for all government is you, primarily from property taxes as a Deschutes County resident and property owner.

So, is the increase in your property taxes worth two additional County Commissioners?

As a voter, you have the power to decide.

You can find a copy of the Deschutes County Voter's Pamphlet at the following:

https://www.deschutes.org/clerk/page/november-5-2024-general-election

Please take time to download and read the pamphlet. Please take time to do the research for all the candidates and measures. Vote on November 5th!

— MD Close, CPA (Ret)







No Way Out #2

In the March 27, 2023 Source Weekly I wrote of the lack of egress routes from the Boyd Acres Neighborhood in an emergency. There are no exits to the north or east, only one exit to the west (Cooley) and two to the south (Boyd Acres and 18th). The exits to the south come out on Empire, a mostly two-lane street. Empire has always been crowded, but because of the new north-end spaghetti bowl, Empire has now become a gridlocked bottleneck. Vehicles back up beyond the Boyd Acres intersection. If we can't get out on a normal day, how will we get out in an emergency? Traffic on two-lane Cooley is going to grow as a result of the congestion on Empire and the new Costco opening. Again, the issue is the lack of exits from the neighborhood. And now we learn of the likelihood of radioactive Hanford waste traveling through Bend on BNSF tracks, which by the way, had a recent derailment and a wildfire in our neighborhood. Boyd Acres needs additional exits. 18th must be continued north to US-97. Cooley must be improved and continued east to Deschutes Market. And Empire must be fixed, quick.

—James Scott







Letter ofthe Week:

Thanks for the info, James. Letter of the Week!

—Nicole Vulcan