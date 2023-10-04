Letters to the Editor 10/05/2023

click to enlarge @hsco_bendhumane What was your favorite part of Fall Festival? And why was it the Weiner Dog Race? Thanks to @hsco_bendhumane for tagging us in this adorable post!Don’t forget to share your photos with us and tag @sourceweekly for a chance to be featured as Instagram of the week and in print as our Lightmeter. Winners receive a free print from @highdesertframeworks.

RE: New Park Projects Aim to Improve River Access News, 9/21

Bend parks design team,

We appreciate efforts to maintain our riverbanks in the face of increased summer use here in town and enjoy the water park and recent river improvements. The small concrete rock style protection and recent access additions near Farewell Bend park appear somewhat natural and discrete. Many of us in the community understand and support the need for improved river access but strongly request that we reconsider the addition of metal handrails (and large concrete ramps) at multiple access points. We risk ruining the natural appearance of the river, the reason we are all drawn to it in the first place. The handrails proposed are particularly out of place in an otherwise beautiful natural landscape and will likely cause more safety and maintenance issues than they attempt to resolve. Natural rock appearance terraces and discrete ramps surely can offer river access while maintaining the beautiful natural appearance of the river.

—Ken Cameron





RE: Are We Dating the Same Guy? Yes. Feature, 9/28

I was very disappointed to see Julianna Lafollette's article about a private Facebook group (designed to protect women) on your cover. As a victim of DV and SA, I believe in creating safe spaces for women, and empowering these safe havens. This article does the exact opposite.

This group, and many like it, was created to prevent the lies and manipulations in dating today, but also to protect women from horrible and potentially dangerous situations.

Women experience fear and violence in different forms, and many women in the Facebook group have experienced harassment from men they posted about. The group has rules in place (as stated in the article) that were blatantly ignored. There has been an uptick in harassment behaviors by men to many women in this group, despite efforts to prevent the men from finding out. These harassing behaviors can escalate, and lead to bigger issues. This reality reduces women's freedoms and abilities to participate in school, work and public life. It also negatively impacts their health and well-being.

I understand Facebook is a social platform. However, Miss Lafollette (and The Source) should have been mindful of possible distress or fallout this article might cause. The purpose of reporting is not lost on the members of the group, however, the group was never meant for such exposure. What is "public" and what should be publicized are two different things.

I hope in the future, The Source and its reporters will take these things into consideration.

—Shauna Harris





It might have been more equitable journalism, when reporting on an issue like the "Are We Dating The Same Guy" piece, to interview a male along with the women to provide balanced perspectives.

While protecting women's safety is undeniably important, most single men do not appreciate having our photos and names shared on social media without our consent or ability to defend our reputations against lies, harassment, cyberbullying and slander from anonymous posters.

While created with better intentions, 'AWDTSG' platforms have proven to be inherently problematic. Sadly there are countless examples of misuse of these groups including instances of stalking, body shaming and revenge.

I wonder if someone, such as your female interviewee, would appreciate having 'anonymous' information about what it was like to date her — sans consent — publicly in front of her new love interests (and 4,500+ strangers) as is done in these groups?

I imagine she might feel as dehumanized, commoditized, anxious and paranoid as I did upon finding out that the deepest, most intimate and personal aspects of my relationships, body and life could be openly discussed in this group — as I've witnessed happening.

Posting anyone's private information on social media without consent isn't a kind thing to do. It is, however, a very likely way to sabotage trust and communication in a new relationship.

I kindly ask that we try to remember that we're all real people with feelings. Please have some grace as we explore the dating landscape, seek authentic connection and grow into the men we aspire to be.

—Joseph Kundrat





RE: For State Senate Seats, Is This the Best Republicans Can Do?

Republicans have got to wake up to the fact that Conservatives in Central Oregon are not swayed by extreme measures. The Central Oregon Republican Party led by White Supremacists? Support for Donald Trump? If you want Conservatives to join up and vote for Republican candidates, how about blending some moderation into the mix?

—Clark Aungst via bendsource.com





Letter of the Week:

Clark, you summarized the notion of the above-referenced Opinion piece so well. Thanks for sharing your perspective, and come on by for your gift card to Palate.

—Nicole Vulcan