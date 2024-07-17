Limits on Tech Use in Schools Have a Clear Benefit

Just before the end of the school year, a group called Well Wired began a campaign that aims to get local schools to reconsider how they use technology in classrooms. During the last school board meeting of the year, Bend-La Pine Schools parents expressed concerns about the amount of time their young children were spending on school-issued tablets and shared stories about how kids were able to access questionable content on those devices.When it comes to technology and social media, we are watching an experiment unfold in real time. Health experts are careful to say that at this point in history, we don't yet know what children who are born into a world of tablets and phones and other devices, and who use them a greater part of the day, will be like as adults.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock





But it's an experiment that is already amassing a lot of data — and from that data we can already glean that this experiment is not going to end well. Sure, there is the research that shows that social media can help some people find meaningful connections in a way they may not otherwise find in person. However, most of the information being gathered points to a dark period for school-age children.

Schools, of course, are using digital tools at least in part to help kids keep pace with progress and prepare them for the world of work, where technology comes into play across many industries.

On the other hand, there's a growing mountain of evidence of the harm that comes with the proliferation of technology.

In an analysis of 33 studies, published in November in the journal, Early Education and Development, "negative impacts were witnessed in some studies with how screen time influences the brain function required for attention, executive control abilities, inhibitory control, cognitive processes, and functional connectivity. Other studies suggested that "higher screen time is associated with lower functional connectivity in brain areas related to language and cognitive control, potentially adversely affecting cognitive development." Last year, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory about the effects of social media on youth mental health.

In both of these instances, the experts involved did not dismiss technology and social media out of pocket — but both did suggest that policymakers have a role to play in enforcing limits and "promoting programs which support positive brain development."

Fortunately for us here in Bend and Central Oregon, we already have examples of how this can be done. In Los Angeles, the new school year will come with a new ban on cell phone use at the second-largest school district in the U.S. The governors of both California and New York are considering a statewide ban during school hours. And here in our own legislature, lawmakers plan to take up the issue during the next legislative session. We don't yet know what effects these bans will have on things like teen mental health overall, but certainly, removing the temptation of that internet dopamine hit all day at school could help kids stay focused on learning.

Naturally, this is going to come with pushback. Teens, habituated to glancing at screens every few minutes, will likely, during this initial period of withdrawal, be among the loudest to protest. Some who fear that they won't be able to reach their kids during school hours — or call them during an emergency — may have valid concerns... though we'd argue that it's an issue easily solved by calling the kid to the school office to field a call, just like generations of families did before.

As we've seen with things like tobacco, sometimes the only thing to do to solve a problem as large as the one we are currently seeing among our youth is to regulate it. In this case, regulation around the use of phones and other electronics in schools seems like the sanest thing we can do in the interest of creating the best learning environment possible for kids. With so many examples of how larger districts — and states — are tackling this, we'll look forward to what our local and state policymakers come up with.