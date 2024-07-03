Oregon Enacted Laws Around Homeless Camp Removals in 2023. After the Grants Pass Decision, Will They Be Enough?

There's plenty to be concerned about with the recent Supreme Court decision that upholds a ban on camping in Grants Pass, Oregon. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision, saying that laws criminalizing sleeping in public places are not in violation of the Eighth Amendment's cruel and unusual punishment protections. The case was brought by a number of houseless individuals in Grants Pass, some of them who experienced disabilities that meant living in shelters — or complying with the shelter's work requirements — was not an option. Staying in the streets, meanwhile, resulted in fines. It's an impossible place to be.

The Supreme Court decision tosses another policy-defining court decision, Martin v. Boise, out the window. With that case, cities in the 9th Circuit — which includes most of the West — were barred from removing people from encampments if adequate shelter capacity was not in place.

In response to the Grants Pass decision, the reaction has been mixed. Some have called it more confirmation of NIMBYism. Some predict it will result in more aggressive camp removals. Some say it continues the criminalization of disability, as some 52% of people in shelters in the U.S. reported having a disability as of 2021.

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Over in Grants Pass, local leadership said it's too soon to say how the ruling will ultimately affect its bans on camping and its attempts to adjudicate people staying on public property. It's been six years since the plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the City of Grants Pass, and since then, Oregon has put some new laws into place that dictate how camps can be cleared, and what officials doing so must do with people's property.

As the pundits are saying, the shift in mindset around how we treat homeless individuals could be massive around the West. But here in Oregon, the differences may be more subtle. For one, Oregon state legislators in 2021 codified what needs to be in place for the removal of people from public property. Those laws went into effect in 2023. Under those new laws, law enforcement officials must give a 72-hour notice of a camp removal and alert the service providers who work with houseless individuals that the notice has been posted. Any personal property that's left after the removal gets stored for 30 days.

What's more, one law, ORS 195.530, dictates, "Any city or county law that regulates the acts of sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to the public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness."

What is "objectively reasonable" may be different in each town.

Here in Bend, the City has time, place and manner guidelines it follows for camp removals, and the City has never issued a citation, City Attorney Mary Winters told the Source Weekly. The City put its shelter program together in the interest of getting people housed, not necessarily because of the threat of lawsuits that could have come from the dictates of Martin v. Boise, she said. This is a different approach than the fines that Grants Pass has attempted to include in its own plan.

Right now, legal experts around the U.S., and especially in the West, are pondering what changes might come. Will the decision "likely result in municipalities taking more aggressive action to remove encampments, including throwing away more of homeless people's property," as ProPublica describes some legal experts saying?

Oregon seems to have put some safeguards in place to manage the many competing opinions around homelessness, giving those experiencing homelessness at least some rights as they are removed from a place they're sleeping.

Yet some Oregon lawmakers who favor aggressive action on homelessness are already calling for changes to the new set of Oregon laws. Will they get their way?

Are we destined to listen to endless diatribes about criminalization versus compassion during this election season?

And, one day in the future, will cities like Bend decide to let budgets for shelters lapse, now that Martin v. Boise is no longer hanging over their heads?

In Oregon, we may not be facing down the immediate threat of harsh camp removals that result in people losing their belongings as well as their temporary homes, but that doesn't necessarily mean there won't be a fallout.