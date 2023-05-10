Oregonians Overwhelmingly Voted to End Legislative Walkouts, but They’re Happening Once Again

What a month it's been in Oregon politics. Deep into the legislative session, and just shy of the May 16 election, Oregon's elected leaders are giving us all something to think about.

The resignation of Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and the search for a person to formally replace her has introduced a measure of skepticism in our institutions, and caused questions to emerge regarding Oregon Democrats' one-party rule in the state. But while one has to wonder what Fagan was thinking when she agreed to contract with a company that represented a major conflict of interest, she didn't attempt to follow a bad choice with another one, and did the right thing by stepping down. Oregonians need to have faith in their elected officials, and sticking around would have only shaken faith in those institutions even more.

Elected officials should be in their seats if and only if they are willing and able to carry out the duties of the job in full faith – which brings us to the other compelling situation in Oregon politics: the continued walkout of a group of Senate Republicans (and a former one).

First, Senate Republicans claimed their walkout was in response to the language of bills that were too confusing to understand. But this week, it was revealed that the real reason for the walkouts – which continue as of this writing – was because they object to bills that seek to protect abortion rights, transgender rights and/or ones that take measured steps around gun safety. Sen. Tim Knopp, the Republican who represents very-blue Bend, told the Oregon Capital Chronicle that the nine Republicans and one independent who currently bar the Senate from establishing its needed quorum will come back if about 20 "hyperpartisan" bills get tossed out of the session.

We get that not everyone supports abortion. We also understand that there are some Oregonians who see any attempt to put safety measures around guns as an affront. But Oregon voters were very clear that walkouts are not the solution they want to see used when a minority party doesn't have the votes to block legislation. Legislators can express their opposition by votes, rather than by no-shows.

In November, Oregon voters overwhelmingly – at 68.32% – voted in favor of Measure 113, which makes people ineligible for re-election should they be absent from 10 legislative sessions without permission or an excuse. That threshold will be met this week should these legislators continue on their path. The unfortunate part about that process is that it may not mean much for this session of the legislature. They don't get fired immediately, and meanwhile, a raft of important legislation – legislation that has nothing to do with guns or abortions or the rights of transgender people to express their medical freedom – hangs in the balance.

So far, the 10 absent legislators have shown that their own personal views on an issue mean more than the principle of representative democracy. Will their personal views be strong enough to see them basically "resigning" too, by exceeding the 10-absence threshold and effectively running themselves out of a job? We'll find out this week.