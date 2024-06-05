 A Welcoming Gathering for the Queer Community | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
A Welcoming Gathering for the Queer Community

Sisters in Sisters at The Barn fosters connection and inclusivity

By

Sisters in Sisters is a casual get-together held at The Barn in Sisters aiming to bring the queer community together and provide a comfortable, family-friendly environment. The founders - Stefanie Siebold, Teresa Laursen and Mukti Silberfein - started the gathering two years ago during Pride Month, with the intention of creating a space filled with inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We wanted to create an event for the entire community in Sisters and to bring the queer community together," explains Siebold, vice president and diversity equity and inclusion (DEI ) board member of Sisters in Sisters.

The Sisters in Sisters event is held every second Thursday of the month from 4-7pm at The Barn in Sisters.

The event has been consistently held every second Thursday of the month from 4-7pm at The Barn in Sisters. The owner, Danny St. Lawrence, and his staff have been incredibly welcoming and supportive, creating an environment for the community to gather and connect, according to Siebold. Since last year, the Sisters Gay Student Alliance has been attending and participating as well.

"Having the Sisters Gay Student Alliance show up was just an amazing experience for the younger generation to be able to chat and talk to the older generation — people who have paved the way for the queer community. It was just such a special situation for some of the high school individuals who were queer or questioning, providing them with a safe space," noted Siebold.

Pride-related events have been few and far between in Sisters. Siebold and the other organizers had not heard of another public Pride event ever being held in Sisters before Sisters in Sisters began.

Meanwhile, a similar event is held monthly in Bend. "LezBend," was founded by Andrea Wickberg, Jo Wells and Bri Slusser. The location rotates each month, but the event is held every fourth Thursday from 4-7pm.

Sisters in Sisters
June 13, 4-7pm, and second Thursdays of the month
The Barn in Sisters
171 E Main Ave., Sisters
Free

