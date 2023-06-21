 Autocross at Hoodoo and Oregon Raceway Park | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Our journalism makes a difference, and so can you. Become an Insider and support The Source Weekly!
Find out how Support Us

Autocross at Hoodoo and Oregon Raceway Park

Weaving through cones, pushing speed and practicing safety with Autocross Club of Central Oregon

By

Autocross isn't the most popular sport in Central Oregon, but there is an active community that gets together and provides opportunities for drivers to take on cone courses. The Autocross Club of Central Oregon has hosted six events this spring/summer and has seven more in store.

click to enlarge Autocross at Hoodoo and Oregon Raceway Park
Courtesy AutoXClub Website
Autocross Club Central Oregon promotes motorsport safety and teaches car-control techniques.

So, what is autocross? In autocross, drivers use traffic cones to create mini road courses (usually on an airport tarmac or in a large parking lot), and see who can drive the course the quickest without hitting obstacles or going off course. AACO promotes motorsport safety and active participation, according to the club's website. Drivers are racing against the clock in these timed competitions, instead of against other cars.

"As an entry level motorsport, it provides a stepping stone for drivers looking to move into other more competitive and possibly expensive forms of motorsport, including rally and circuit racing," describes ACCO's Facebook page.

During the first weekend of July, ACCO July Autocross will take over the lodge parking lot at Hoodoo Ski Area for a day of testing car control and weaving around cones. ACCO hosts these event sessions every month, April through September. Drivers can enter the competition for $35 a day, and those who don't want to get behind the wheel can watch for free.

On Saturday, July 15, ACCO will switch up its normal event setup with high-performance driving at the ACCO Track Day at Oregon Raceway Park.

"This [event] is not a race; this event is a driving skills day for drivers to stretch their legs and learn to handle their cars on a racetrack, states the ACCO website.

The racetrack is nestled in the wheat fields of Grass Valley and features two miles of smooth asphalt. At the event, there will be four run groups — rookies with instructors, novice, intermediate and advanced.

For those looking to get into autocross, Autocross Club of Central Oregon is an organization that offers a space to get a foot in the door, learn from experienced drivers, network and maintain a safe practice of the motorsport.

ACCO July Autocross
Sat., July 11am-4pm, Sun., July 2, 8am-3pm
Hoodoo Ski Area
27400 Big Lake Rd., Sisters
$35 per driver per day, free to watch

ACCO Track Day
Sat., July 15, 9am-5pm
Oregon Raceway Park
93811 Blagg Ln, Grass Valley
$250/entry, free to watch

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with the outdoors and culture. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening or sitting at a local coffee shop.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Go Here
All Outside

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
  • Big Ponderoo Music Festival

    Big Ponderoo Music Festival

    @ Three Creeks Brewing Co. Production Brewery & Tasting Room

    Sat., June 24, 12-11 p.m. and Sun., June 25, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Allie Noland

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 21-10, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation