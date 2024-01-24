 Beats, Bites and Beautiful Art | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Beats, Bites and Beautiful Art

A rundown of some of the most exciting events, musicians and vendors that will descend on Central Oregon for the 2024 Bend WinterFest

Live music and expansive marketplaces take center stage at any festival, but the Bend WinterFest ratchets up the excitement with fire sculpture gardens and live ice carving.

Winter's embrace is holding tight to the city of Bend. The snow came in quickly last week and the ice and rain followed. Over the last few days, pipes have burst, roads were closed, the weather on the mountain wasn't rippin' and overall, all that sudden snow might've ruined a weekend or two. With that storm having rolled through and the roads being passable, for the most part, it can be difficult to still appreciate the beauty of the winter season.

There's still some snow to come, but the upcoming 2024 Bend WinterFest offers a bright and immersive three-day winter celebration that will transform the Old Mill District with a festive fusion of arts, music and winter delights.

The organizers of the Bend WinterFest (full disclosure: the same company that owns the Source Weekly) have curated an eclectic lineup of live performances, featuring a mix of local talent and renowned artists. Enjoy the world-famous AC/DC all-female tribute band, Hell's Belles, share the infectious energy of witty troubadour Tony Smiley and Pacific Northwest dance-party band, Precious Byrd. Saturday brings the beat with hip-hop/rap mogul Chingy, Mosley Wotta and local Southern-rock group Eric Leadbetter Band. From indie folk melodies to heart-pounding hype, the musical offerings are as diverse as snowflakes.

Art lovers are invited to bask in the creativity of local artists as the festival showcases a vibrant display of art and crafts, such as light art from Taylor Dean Harrison, sculptures and live ice carving. The festival also offers multiple markets where intricate handmade jewelry, captivating pottery, home goods and woodworking are available for attendees to explore and support the culturally rich talent within Central Oregon. Oregon lifestyle vendors include Ablis CBD, Crater Lake Spirits, Royal Juice Company, Riverhouse on the Deschutes, Bend Sauce and more.

Interactive exhibits, games, and kid-friendly entertainment provided by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry make for an enchanting experience and introduce concepts of STEM for children and families in an accessible way. Bundle up for the best of snow and celebrate the best of winter's beauty with a cherished tradition that unites the community.

2024 Bend WinterFest
Fri.-Sun., Feb. 16-18
Old Mill District
450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Ste. 422, Bend
$17/adults, $10/children, $14/Sunday admission

Armando Borrego

Armando is a California transplant who moved to Bend in search of adventure. He enjoys stories that shed light on local events, and loves keeping up with the modern music scene. In his free time, you can find him riding his bike, watching movies, and painting large murals that he doesn't have space for.

