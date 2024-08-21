Gnome-Inspired Fun Awaits at The Little Woody

Labor Day weekend in Bend is about to get a whole lot more whimsical with the return of The Little Woody Festival. This beloved event blends the best of aged beer, cider and whiskey with gnome-inspired costumes, live music, a beer run and interactive games, all while celebrating the community spirit of the Northwest.

"The Little Woody Festival is one of the longest-running beer festivals in Central Oregon," says Megan Burton, marketing director at Source Weekly's sister company, Lay It Out Events. "Our Little Woody gnome mascot, honoring the barrel-aged brews, brings the event together – giving people a chance to dress up and embrace the theme."

This year's festival takes places Friday, Aug. 30, from 5-10pm and Saturday Aug. 31, Noon-10pm on the lawn of the Deschutes Historical Museum in downtown Bend. Nestled under the towering pines, The Little Woody transforms the area into a whimsical woodland wonderland.

click to enlarge Courtesy Lay It Out Events It's time to get your gnome on at the Little Woody Festival Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30-31.

Craft beverage enthusiasts and newcomers can enjoy offerings from over 15 local breweries, cideries and wineries, including non-alcoholic and CBD options. A whiskey and tequila tasting tent will also be on-site for those looking to expand their palate. Expect to spend your drink tokens quickly on refreshing local and regional favorites from Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Sunriver Brewing, Deschutes Brewery and more.

"I am always excited when we expand our options at the festival," Burton adds. "This year, we're including wine, cider and other beverages in the lineup for a more diverse experience."

On top of the tasty drinks, The Little Woody also delivers a full lineup of entertainment. Groove to live music from The Bunkhouse Two, A2B, Erin Cole-Baker and others. And don't miss the new Little Woody Gnome Open Mic hosted by Burton on Saturday, where musicians, comedians, poets and any other talented gnomes are invited to showcase their skills.

"I also love the Bend Beer Run on Saturday," Burton says. "It's a super laid-back fun run with four beer stops along the route, finishing at The Little Woody."

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best gnome attire for the costume content, another addition this year. Grab your beards, hats and overalls for a chance to win some drink tokens – gnome matter your style, there's a chance to shine.

The Little Woody Festival is free to attend, with drink tasting packages available for purchase. A portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Deschutes Historical Society.

The Little Woody Festival

Fri., Aug. 30, 5-10pm and Sat., Aug. 31, Noon-10pm

Deschutes Historical Museum

129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend