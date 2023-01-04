Go Here: If You’re New Here: Track Your Ski Days with the Mt. Bachelor App

As a skier or snowboarder, have you ever gone up to ski or snowboard and had the toughest time meeting up with your friends and family? Ever catch yourself trying to find which lifts/runs are open? Ever wonder how many days, lifts and runs you fit into a season?

Allie Noland

The Mt. Bachelor app, released last season, takes care of the most common problems on the mountain with its tracking and status features. The app is broken up into four sections—resort, status, mountain map and stats.

In the "Resort" section, find the full real-time snow report, live webcams, road conditions and things to do on the mountain. Before skiers/snowboarders put on their base layers and throw their gear in the car, checking this tab can save time and prepare winter athletes for conditions. It helps people choose the right layers and goggle lenses before even getting up there.

In the "Status" section, skiers/snowboarders can view the list of lifts along with real-time operating status, wait times and trails lists. For example, if there is a 20-minute wait at Pine Marten Express, skiers can know before they head down, and pop over to Outback Express or Red Chair for a 2-minute wait instead.

The middle tab of the app is a map of Mt. Bachelor. Users can see their location on the mountain and are able to create a group session.

"Create your own private group to stay connected with friends on the mountain. See exactly which run or lift each person in your group is riding, in real-time, including the run difficulty rating and their percentage down the trail, as well as their current location on the resort map," explains the Mt. Bachelor website.

This section is for the lovers of tracking — you know, those who use Strava for everything.

In the "Stats" section, skiers/snowboarders can see how many days they've skied, total runs skied, total lifts taken, total vertical, total miles, total hours and more. New this season, riders have the potential to unlock 23 medals and achievements by tracking days on Mt. Bachelor. "Bird Call" is an achievement skiers can unlock when they ride the trails with bird names—Bluebird, Clark's Jay, Osprey Way, Roostertail and Thunderbird. With many fun medals and achievements, riders never have an excuse to be bored on the mountain.