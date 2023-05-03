Lace Up for Race Season

It's racing season! The sun is out, the blue skies are back and the trails are ready to see some steps. Central Oregonians are lacing up for 5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons and crazy trail distances. Here's a little roundup of races for May.

click to enlarge Courtesy Beer Chase Facebook

Saturday 5/6

Bend Beer Chase

Run and Drink and Run and Drink



This six-person running relay covers 55 miles, taking the team from Bend to Redmond and back. Each runner takes on two legs of the race, each leg varying between 4-8 miles. Along the run Central Oregon breweries will provide craft samples for runners to sip and celebrate. What's more "Bend" than beer and getting outside on the trails?

Start: 10 Barrel Brewing, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

Finish: Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend

Registration: Online closed





Sunday 5/7

Sisters Country

Singletrack Trails Amongst Ponderosa Pines

With two distances to choose from—20 miles or half marathon—this race weaves through the beautiful nature in Sisters. The 20-mile run has a team division for those looking to take on the course with a friend. Start the race with Backporch Coffee and Sisters Bakery and end the race with Longboard Louie's and Cascade Lakes Brewing.

Start and finish: Village Green Park, 305 S. Fir St., Sisters



Saturday 5/20

Crush Cancer

Benefitting St. Charles Foundation

Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards will host its 11th annual 5K, 10K and half marathon with scenic views of the Three Sisters mountains and Central Oregon landscape. All proceeds benefit the St. Charles Foundation to aid families afflicted by cancer. The vineyard's start and finish will full of high energy, live music, food and of course... wine.

Start and finish: Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Dr., Terrebonne

click to enlarge Courtesy Happy Girls Run



Saturday 5/20

Happy Girls Bend

Celebrating Women in the Outdoors

Happy Girls Bend is about empowering women to get out on the trails and celebrating women's fitness. This race has three distances to choose from—5K, 10K and half marathon. Each race can be run individually or as a team. This course takes runners along the Deschutes River on a mix of dirt trails and paved ways. At the finish line, everyone is invited to the Heroes Celebration party, supporting Saving Grace, a local nonprofit working to help survivors of violence and sexual assault.

Start and finish: Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend

Preview of dates for June races:

FootZone's Dirty Half Marathon - June 3



Broken Vista - June 3



McKenzie River Trail Run - June 10



Redmond Run - June 17



Cascades Lake Relay - June 23-24