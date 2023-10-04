Local Colleges Celebrate Indigenous People's Day

Central Oregon Community College will celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, Oct. 9, with a dynamic lineup of events that promise to shed light on the rich history, and contemporary issues faced by Native communities. The events will take place on the Bend campus, where students and the general public alike are invited to participate in two thought-provoking and engaging events.

click to enlarge Courtesy of COCC An upcoming talk will highlight the history of Indian Termination Policies by the federal government.

One of the highlights of the day will be an instructor-led discussion titled "Celebrating the Strength and Resilience of Native People." This session will be conducted by Gabriann Hall, an anthropology instructor at COCC. The event, happening in Wille Hall from 11am-noon, does not require advance registration. Hall's presentation will provide a unique perspective on historical events and contemporary issues within indigenous communities. "I didn't want to talk about Columbus," Hall said, "...if we are going to redefine Indigenous People's Day, we need to move away from the Columbus narrative."

The discussion will delve deep into the past while maintaining a forward-focused lens, emphasizing how Native people are actively addressing historical traumas in ways that promote health and productivity. "I will be speaking on a number of categories ranging from the boarding school education that many natives were forced into, and the harmful effects of the federal government's Indian Termination," promised Hall. The Indian Termination Policies, a series of laws passed by the federal government, mainly in the '50s, transferred tribal recognition of certain sovereign tribes to the state government level, stripping many Indigenous peoples of their recognized tribal affiliation, forcing them to assimilate as modern Americans.

Hall, an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribe, offered a unique and optimistic take on the school of thought that Central Oregon has held in regard to Indigenous peoples. "I think the attitude in our community and nation toward Indigenous People's Day has evolved a lot over the last two years." Still, it's been a change that Hall says was not something that happened overnight. "The world in general is in a much different place now, and we know how important this recognition is. Indigenous peoples predate Columbus and predate the inception of what we know as America. It is not a bad thing to acknowledge their history," she said.

In addition to the informative discussion, participants will have the opportunity to engage in a bead-making workshop set within a historical context. This workshop promises to be a hands-on experience that allows attendees to appreciate the craftsmanship and artistry integral to Indigenous cultures for generations. Beadwork holds cultural significance and is often used to tell stories, convey traditions and celebrate heritage. By providing a space for these discussions and hands-on workshops, COCC celebrates the resilience, strength and enduring contributions of Indigenous peoples, recognizing their profound impact on the rich tapestry of American history and culture.

COCC is not the only institution celebrating with activities and events. Oregon State University-Cascades will also host events on Oct. 6-7 celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. On Oct. 6 there will be a showcase of traditional Warm Springs regalia, the event is free though registration is requested. The following day, Oct. 7, the Cascades campus will host a full day of events with dances, native art demonstrations and a traditional salmon bake.

Celebrating the Strength and Resilience of Native People

Monday, Oct. 9 11am-Noon

Wille Hall, COCC Bend Campus

2600 NW College Way, Bend

Free

First Peoples of Central Oregon Cultural Experiences

Fri., Oct. 6 6am-8pm Sat., Oct. 7 11am-6pm

OSU-Cascades

1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend