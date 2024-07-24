Summer Wellness Series at Juniper Preserve

click to enlarge Photo by Martin Sundberg Juniper Preserve and Soundshala offer a series of wellness events including concerts, yoga, dance and more.

For the third consecutive summer, Juniper Preserve has teamed up with Soundshala to offer a series of immersive events to the community, including its Summer Wellness Series. These events continue until Sept., 14.

"At Juniper Preserve, our commitment is to nurture the deep connection between community and nature, enhancing overall wellness," explains Maddison Stephens, director of wellness at Juniper Preserve. "Our collaboration with Soundshala for the Nature and Sound Healing series is inspired by the incredible experiences Soundshala has created at Juniper Preserve over the years."

The wellness series is divided into three unique sections:

Cave concerts where natural acoustics and the unique energy of lava caves .create an immersive environment. Each session is followed by a relaxing sound bath.

On the Land:

Activities such as forest bathing, earthing practices, labyrinth walks and tipi gatherings, designed to ground and rejuvenate participants.

On Spirit Island:

Yoga, dance and sound healing sessions against the backdrop of stunning surrounding views, fostering a sense of serenity and connection.

"This series aims to deliver a distinctive immersive experience, blending the natural beauty of our surroundings with therapeutic benefits of sound healing," says Stephens. "Soundshala's expert vocalists, ceremony holders, mediation guides and more will enrich each event."

click to enlarge Photo by Martin Sundberg Experience cave concerts followed by a sound bath at Juniper Preserve.

Below is the schedule and details of the upcoming Summer Wellness Series.

July. 28: Elemental Cave Concert & Sound Bath with Water Eye

Aug. 11: A Cave Concert Choir & Sound Bath with Deena Kamm

Aug. 25: Release with Song & Sound Bath with Kira Seto

On the Land (9-11 am)

Aug. 3: Embodied Earth

Aug. 17: The Sounds of Wisdom an Inner Journey

On Spirit Island (10-Noon)

Sept. 14: DJPK – Kriya Yoga, Ecstatic Dance & Sound Bath

— For more information or to register for these events, please visit juniperpreserve.com/soundshala-nature-sound-healing-series/.

Summer Wellness Series at Juniper Preserve

July 28 – Sep., 14

Juniper Preserve

65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend

juniperpreserve.com

$55 per person