Best of Drinks

very year, the Source Weekly’s Best of Central Oregon issue highlights the local places and people that Central Oregonians love most. We launch the contest, and then readers nominate the people, places and businesses they want to win in each of over 100 categories. Mark your calendars for July 5, 2023, the next “Ballot Issue,” where we print the categories and let readers fill in their favorites – and in the meantime, check out these drink-related winners from 2022. (Will there be a Best Mocktail on this year’s ballot?! You’ll have to wait and see….)



Best Bar: San Simón.

2nd place: Dogwood Cocktail Cabin





Best Bar in Redmond: The Rooftop at SCP Redmond.

2nd place: Initiative Brewing





Best Bar/Brewpub in Sisters: Three Creeks Brewing Co.

2nd place: The Barn in Sisters





click to enlarge Courtesy Sunriver Brewing

Best Bar/Brewput in Sunriver: Sunriver Brewing.

2nd place: Mountain Jug





Best Brewer: Nate Doss, Bevel Craft Brewing.

2nd place: Tony Lawrence, Boneyard Beer





click to enlarge Courtesy Deschutes Brewery

Best Brewery: Deschutes Brewery.

2nd place: 10 Barrel





Best Brewery/Brewpub in Redmond: Wild Ride Brewing.

2nd place: Initiative Brewing





Best Bartender: Buck Bales, D&D Bar & Grill.

2nd place: Jon Dude, D&D Bar & Grill





click to enlarge Courtesy Victorian Cafe

Best Bloody Mary: The Victorian Café.

2nd place: Washington Dining & Cocktails





Best CBD Beverage: Boneyard Elixir.

2nd place: Ablis CBD





Best Cider: Avid Cider Co.

2nd place: Bend Cider Co.





Best Dark Beer: Black Butte Porter, Deschutes Brewery.

2nd place: S1NIST0R, 10 Barrel Brewing





click to enlarge Darris Hurst

Best Happy Hour: 900 Wall.

2nd place: Pine Tavern Restaurant & Bar





Best Happy Hour in Redmond: Initiative Brewing.

2nd place: EbarGrill





Best Happy Hour in Sisters: Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill





Best Hazy Beer: Fresh Haze IPA, Deschutes Brewery.

2nd place: GoodLife Brewing, Sippy Cup





Best IPA: RPM, Boneyard Beer.

2nd place: First Run, Bevel Brewing





Best Light Beer: King Crispy, Deschutes Brewery.

2nd place: Sweet As, GoodLife Brewing





Best Locals’ Hangout: On Tap.

2nd place: D&D Bar & Grill





Best Locals’ Night: Bevel Craft Brewing.

2nd place: Silver Moon Brewing



Best Seasonal Beer: Red Chair, Deschutes Brewery.



2nd place: Jubelale, Deschutes Brewery





Best Sour Beer: Ching Ching Sour Ale – Bend Brewing Company.



2nd place: Sahalie, Ale Apothecary





Best Specialty Cocktail: Poco Loco, Dogwood Cocktail Cabin.

2nd place: Hola! Margarita





Best Sports Bar: Sidelines Sportsbar & Grill.

2nd place: The Hideaway Tavern





Best Spot for a Night Out With the Crew: River Pig Saloon.

2nd place: San Simón





Best Wine Bar: Portello Wine Café.

2nd place: Stoller Wine Bar Bend





