Best of Drinks

E
very year, the Source Weekly’s Best of Central Oregon issue highlights the local places and people that Central Oregonians love most. We launch the contest, and then readers nominate the people, places and businesses they want to win in each of over 100 categories.
Mark your calendars for July 5, 2023, the next “Ballot Issue,” where we print the categories and let readers fill in their favorites – and in the meantime, check out these drink-related winners from 2022. (Will there be a Best Mocktail on this year’s ballot?! You’ll have to wait and see….)
Best Bar: San Simón.
2nd place: Dogwood Cocktail Cabin
Best Bar in Redmond: The Rooftop at SCP Redmond.
2nd place: Initiative Brewing
Best Bar/Brewpub in Sisters: Three Creeks Brewing Co.
2nd place: The Barn in Sisters
Best Bar/Brewput in Sunriver: Sunriver Brewing.
2nd place: Mountain Jug
Best Brewer: Nate Doss, Bevel Craft Brewing.
2nd place: Tony Lawrence, Boneyard Beer
Best Brewery: Deschutes Brewery.
2nd place: 10 Barrel
Best Brewery/Brewpub in Redmond: Wild Ride Brewing.
2nd place: Initiative Brewing
Best Bartender: Buck Bales, D&D Bar & Grill.
2nd place: Jon Dude, D&D Bar & Grill
Best Bloody Mary: The Victorian Café.
2nd place: Washington Dining & Cocktails
Best CBD Beverage: Boneyard Elixir.
2nd place: Ablis CBD
Best Cider: Avid Cider Co.
2nd place: Bend Cider Co.
Best Dark Beer: Black Butte Porter, Deschutes Brewery.
2nd place: S1NIST0R, 10 Barrel Brewing
Best Happy Hour: 900 Wall.
2nd place: Pine Tavern Restaurant & Bar
Best Happy Hour in Redmond: Initiative Brewing.
2nd place: EbarGrill
Best Happy Hour in Sisters: Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill
Best Hazy Beer: Fresh Haze IPA, Deschutes Brewery.
2nd place: GoodLife Brewing, Sippy Cup
Best IPA: RPM, Boneyard Beer.
2nd place: First Run, Bevel Brewing
Best Light Beer: King Crispy, Deschutes Brewery.
2nd place: Sweet As, GoodLife Brewing
Best Locals’ Hangout: On Tap.
2nd place: D&D Bar & Grill
Best Locals’ Night: Bevel Craft Brewing.
2nd place: Silver Moon Brewing
Best Seasonal Beer: Red Chair, Deschutes Brewery.
Best Sour Beer: Ching Ching Sour Ale – Bend Brewing Company.
Best Specialty Cocktail: Poco Loco, Dogwood Cocktail Cabin.
2nd place: Hola! Margarita
Best Sports Bar: Sidelines Sportsbar & Grill.
2nd place: The Hideaway Tavern
Best Spot for a Night Out With the Crew: River Pig Saloon.
2nd place: San Simón
Best Wine Bar: Portello Wine Café.
2nd place: Stoller Wine Bar Bend