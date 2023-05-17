 Food Cart of the Year: Da Nang | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Become a supporter Support Us

Food Cart of the Year: Da Nang

Unassuming, with a simple menu, Da Nang packs in the flavors

By

Central Oregon has so many food carts these days, we wouldn’t be shocked to know that its per-capita spread of carts rivals any other city in the world. They’re a place for budding restauranteurs and even longtime food-industry pros to explore new flavors in a low-key setting.

click to enlarge Food Cart of the Year: Da Nang
Tambi Lane

At Da Nang Vietnamese Eatery, now tucked next to the Deschutes Brewery tasting room, co-owner James Ngo and his business partner Tony Ngo (no relation) aim to cook foods like their Vietnamese moms make – the staple kind of foods that you can eat every day, James Ngo told the Source Weekly. They’ve certainly become a staple for the Source Weekly crew — a mix of vegetarians, pescatarians and omnivores who find ourselves making our way to this cart when we want a solid meal that packs in the flavors.

Da Nang’s menu is simple: choose a protein – steak, chicken or tofu – and then choose your base – rice, vermicelli rice noodles, a baguette or salad. My first sample of Da Nang was the steak salad – bursting with flavors of lemongrass, garlic, green onion and “secrets,” as the menu reads. Part of those secrets involve the addition of nuoc man, or fish sauce, that give meals a savory, umami taste. (A vegan sauce option is also available.) Since then, I’ve delighted in the combos of tofu and noodles or salad, always walking away satisfied and with plenty for a Hobbit-style second lunch later on.

click to enlarge Food Cart of the Year: Da Nang
Tambi Lane

The simplicity was intentional, James Ngo said.

“I think with our research, of just talking to a lot of people we knew in the restaurant industry, in the food industry who we kind of looked up to, they said, if you’re starting out, just keep it simple,” Ngo said. “It’s enough options where people feel like they get to decide what they want, but simple enough where it’s still going to be the outcome that we want.”

Da Nang got its start as a cart in 2014 Eugene, where the two Ngos grew up. In 2021, James Ngo moved to Bend and opened a Da Nang cart at Spoken Moto, later moving the cart to Deschutes upon the move of the Spoken Moto building. The original cart is still in Eugene, currently housed at Thinking Tree Spirits in the Whiteaker neighborhood. The two Ngos also opened a hip brick-and-mortar southeast Asian restaurant in Eugene, called Same Same, earlier this year. Here in Bend, James Ngo said it’s been an adjustment to be away from the busy food-pod scene of Spoken Moto, but that the location at Deschutes still brings in the hungry peeps looking for a delicious meal.

click to enlarge Food Cart of the Year: Da Nang
Tambi Lane

“We’re just riding the wave here,” he said. “The feedback from the community has been good – a lot of regulars, but also new faces.”

Da Nang Vietnamese Eatery
901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend
Open Wed-Sat 11:30am-5:30pm
On Instagram @danangbend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Restaurant Guide
All Special Issues & Guides

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Events

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Restaurant of the Year: BOSA Food & Drink

    With fresh pastas, great wines, an attractive interior and good vibes for days, BOSA is where Bendites want to be

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Restaurant of the Year: BOSA Food & Drink

  • Rookie of the Year: Yoli

    Joe Kim’s latest venture filled a hole in the Bend dining scene: Korean flavors, both traditional and inventive

    By Nicole Vulcan

    Rookie of the Year: Yoli
More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

More from Restaurant Guide

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 16- 5, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation