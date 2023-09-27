New Flavors, New Locations

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler

B end and Central Oregon in general has long been a hotspot for tourists, vacationers and hungry foodies looking for a nice new spot to dine. Things move fast — and over the past year, we've tracked the addition of plenty of new places for everything from Israeli food to new food carts. Here's a look at some of the breakfast and lunch spots that opened over the past year or so.



What's more breakfast and lunch than bagels and falafel? That's what diners will find at the new location for Bo's Falafel, which opened in September after closing its original location in April. The new Bo's is at 70 SW Century Dr., #120 in Bend.

The Cascade Village Shopping Center saw the opening of Chicken Shanty in August, offering fried chicken, chicken sandwiches and 12 house-made sauces. It's located at 63455 N. Hwy 97 #72 in Bend.

Photos courtesy Shimshon Facebook and Papi Chulo's Facebook

In August, the Westside Yard in Bend welcomed a new spot, Northwest Raw, featuring organic, plant-based juices, smoothies and more. The juice bar is the second location for a place that originated in Ashland, Ore. Northwest Raw is located at 210 SW Century Dr. in Bend.

Bend's east side celebrated the opening of a new branch of a beloved Central Oregon brand, when Cascade Lakes Brewing Company opened its new pub on Reed Market and 27th. With a sweet rooftop, great food and brews, this was a welcome addition to the far-southeast side. It's located at 21175 SE Reed Market Rd.

In July, food cart Luckey's Woodsman opened its brick-and-mortar location in Sisters, featuring its "off-grid provisions" and seasonal cuisine. Luckey's is located at 352 E. Hood Ave., Unit B in Sisters.

Photos courtesy Dear Mom Cafe and Chao Lay Facebook

In June, the Source Weekly reported on the opening of Chao Lay, an Asian-fusion restaurant located in the business complex just south of St. Charles Medical Center. The menu draws from the owner's Thai heritage as well as bringing in flavors from other parts of Asia. Find Chao Lay at 1462 NE Cushing Dr., #140, in Bend.

Redmond's food cart scene is pretty robust these days, and it got even more plentiful when Blacksmith Public House opened in April. With a full bar, a coffee bar, an indoor stage, a rooftop viewing platform and space for at least six food carts, Blacksmith has a little of everything. Blacksmith Public House is located at 308 SW Evergreen Ave., in Redmond.

A gas-station burrito place rose again in April, when the east side Super Burrito opened in a new location. Get carnitas, fajitas, enchiladas, and fried whole fish at: 425 NW Windy Knolls Drive in Bend.

A popular new Thai restaurant, Dear Mom, opened in early 2023 on the west side of Bend, featuring Thai classics as well as specialties including Roti and the Midnight Chicken – chicken wings in a caramelized fish sauce. Diners really took to the new place, taking the runner-up spot in our 2023 Best of Central Oregon readers' poll. It's located at 320 SW Century Dr., #140 in Bend.

Photos courtesy Chicken Shanty Facebook and Mountain Burger

In March, Bendites once again got to enjoy the flavors of Cuban Kitchen, which closed during the pandemic and re-opened in its new location along Third Street. Expect classic Cuban-style pressed sandwiches, Ropa Vieja, tostones and other Cuban specialties. It's located at 1600 NW Third Street in Bend.

In December 2022, local favorite Phð Viet went under new ownership. Longtime faves are still on the menu, but new owners Son Nguyen, his wife, Lisa, and sister Kim are making small tweaks to make the place their own. Find Phð Viet at 1326 NE Third Street in Bend.

February saw the opening of a new location for Shimshon, the Israeli food spot that started with a food cart at Midtown Yacht Club, featuring falafel, za'atar fries, mezza plates and more. The new location is in The Grove at 921 NW Mt. Washington Drive in Bend

Bend's west side got a new café featuring locally baked confections, tea and coffee when A Taste of Bend opened in February on Galveston Avenue. Lunch-y items are also available, with charcuterie boxes from Wild and Free Charcuterie also on offer. A Taste of Bend is located at 1227 NW Galveston Ave., Unit C, in Bend.

Photos courtesy Bo's Falafel and El Super Burrito Facebook

La Pine got a new place to hang out and enjoy the mountain views when Wetlands Taphouse opened just off the main drag in late 2022. Featuring food trucks and an indoor taproom, the spot supplied a much-needed hangout (and a great lunch spot) for La Pine. Wetlands is located at 51375 Hwy. 97.

September 2022 also saw the opening of Mountain Burger, a burger place in Northwest Crossing that aimed to reinvent the American burger joint to include locally sourced ingredients, healthful salads and creative cocktails. Peeps, the burgers — which include plant-based offerings — are inspired. Find Mountain Burger at 2727 NW Crossing Dr. in Bend.

In September 2022, the former Foxtail Bakeshop location became Papi Chulo's, a Mexican joint featuring yummy birria and other tacos, burritos and more, at affordable prices. Pair the food with a Michelada or Margarita and you have a pretty dang good lunch. Find Papi Chulo's at 55 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 60 in Bend.