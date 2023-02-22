 Pet Photo Contest | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Pet Photo Contest

Cute pets of Central Oregon

It is not an understatement to say that running this Cutest Pet photo contest is one of the joys our staff looks forward to all year. This year, Central Oregon Pets launched a new online platform allowing readers to vote for their favorites. We got over 800 entries from over 400 pet parents; then, over 2,500 people voted for their favorites. In the following pages, see the photos of all the winners. Each winner earns a free print from High Desert Frameworks, and one lucky entrant also gets a hand-stamped tag from Metalheads Boutique.


Thanks to all who entered — in our minds, all the pets of Central Oregon are the cutest!

An Uptick in Returned Pets?

