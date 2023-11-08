Stories from Central Oregon Gives

[
The Source Weekly's Central Oregon Gives campaign is now live! Here are a few stories from our newsroom staff, about some of the nonprofits taking part in the campaign.
Support for Students Who Learn Differently: Samara Learning Center offers support for students experiencing challenges in learning
Helping Houseless Animals, and People, Too: Companion Animal Medical Project offers medical services, food, foster and even adoption services for those without homes
Mosaic's Commitment to Accessible Care: Mosaic Community Health has over a dozen health center in Central Oregon and continues to expand access to those in need
See all of the nonprofits by clicking the image below.