 Stories from Central Oregon Gives | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Join the Source Member program. Support local, independent journalism in Central Oregon!
Learn more Support Us

Stories from Central Oregon Gives

In honor of this week's Give Guide, the Source team spent some time exploring the stories of a few local nonprofits

click to enlarge Stories from Central Oregon Gives
SW

The Source Weekly's Central Oregon Gives campaign is now live! Here are a few stories from our newsroom staff, about some of the nonprofits taking part in the campaign.


Support for Students Who Learn Differently: Samara Learning Center offers support for students experiencing challenges in learning

Helping Houseless Animals, and People, Too: Companion Animal Medical Project offers medical services, food, foster and even adoption services for those without homes

Mosaic's Commitment to Accessible Care: Mosaic Community Health has over a dozen health center in Central Oregon and continues to expand access to those in need



See all of the nonprofits by clicking the image below.

Stories from Central Oregon Gives
SW

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Give Guide
All Special Issues & Guides

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

CENTRAL OREGON GIVES

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 8-13, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation