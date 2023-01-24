Three.



The perfect combination of brevity and rhythm. Often used to represent the concept of “completeness.” Beginning, middle, end. Third time’s a charm. Eat, drink and be merry. And... three-ingredient cocktails — the most lasting and constant of cocktail constructions. Three truly is a magic number!

Not only are three-ingredient cocktails some of the most enjoyable classic cocktails, they’re an excellent choice for those who are just starting to explore the world of mixology. They’re approachable and a great starting point for making cocktails at home. An advantage of three ingredient cocktails is that they often use ingredients that are widely available and easy to find. This makes them a convenient choice for budding home mixologists who may not have a fully stocked bar or those who are looking for a quick and easy cocktail to make with ingredients they already have on hand.

click to enlarge Alyson Brown

Mixing drinks at home can be intimidating, not to mention time consuming. With our busy evening routines, most of us want a drink that’s easy to assemble. Don’t get me wrong — I love a layered and complex drink. But frankly, most of the time, simple is better. Ask me any day what my favorite cocktail to make at home is, and I’ll reply with my favorite three-ingredient cocktail: the Negroni. It’s as straightforward as cracking open a beer or pouring a glass of wine.

In general, three-ingredient cocktails are made with a base spirit (such as gin, bourbon or rum), a sweetener (which can mean syrups, sodas, vermouth or liqueurs), and either citrus or bitters. Sparkling wine is sometimes used in place of a base spirit, as you’ll see in one of the cocktail recipes I’m sharing. Generally, garnishes or water (ice or plain soda water) aren’t included in the three-ingredient rule, even though they’re integral parts of a drink. By using just a few ingredients, you can really highlight the flavors of each component and create a balanced, harmonious drink.

It’s been suggested that a trio of entities is more satisfying or effective than other numbers. And when it comes to cocktails, it’s true! There are many delicious and perfectly balanced classic drinks that only contain three ingredients. There are the familiar favorites: the Margarita, Old Fashioned, Negroni or Daiquiri.

Here are a few of my favorite three ingredient cocktails and mocktails to try at home. Maybe you’ve had one (or a few) of these but I’m hoping you’re inspired to shake up something new this year!







click to enlarge Alyson Brown