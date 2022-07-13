2022 High Cascades 100 

For die-hard mountain bikers in Central Oregon there is one race marked annually on their calendars: the High Cascades 100—a race that brings participants through 100 miles of pristine Central Oregon trails and deep into the mountains. Over 90% of the race takes place on the area's famous single track, which means trails that are about the width of the mountain bike that ride fast. The race in total climbs about 8,000 feet and is officially 97.6 miles.

click to enlarge Submitted By Ripley

Last season riders came prepared for the journey. About 90% of participants finished the race, with elite riders completing the course in a little under 8 hours. More "casual" racers generally finish within 9-14 hours with there being no shame in having to walk a couple of sections.

The course changes annually due to weather and conditions and this year's course will bring riders along up to Swampy Lakes Sno Park, down to Tumalo Creek and back up again to ride around Tumalo Mountain just across from Mt. Bachelor.

Although registration is already full there are plenty of viewing opportunities for those who want to witness the area's hardcore athletes and experience the struggle second hand. Mudslinger Events, the organization hosting the race, asks that if you have a racer you want to spectate to not leave town until 6am. Because the race starts at 5:30am the organization wants to avoid a bottleneck of traffic heading up Cascade Lakes Highway.

The race starts and ends at The Athletic Club of Bend. The awards ceremony will start at 6:30pm and will feature prizes for the top three finishers of the nine different categories. If you missed out this year, start prepping for next year. Registration opens Aug. 1.

High Cascades 100

Sat., July 16 5:30am-7pm

Athletic Club of Bend

61615 Athletic Club Dr., Bend

Free to Spectate