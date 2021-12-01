A Holiday Hot Lap 

The slopes aren't open yet, but the biking is good... and for those who love running or climbing, those clear paths and rocks mean the outdoor season is still in full swing. For those looking for something for the outdoor lover on their gift list, consider shopping local and going for one of these hot items. We asked local gear shops to send us their gift recommendations.
Pray for snow, because this rancher cap, featuring duck-filled insulation and fleece lining, is gonna keep your head warm and make you look fancy. Topped with the vintage look of waterproofed waxed cotton. Another fun option: Crow's Feet's homage to a favorite cheap Pacific Northwest beer—also made with wool. Stormy Kromer $60; Beer hat $25.
Crow's Feet:
A Mountain Collective
2843 NW Lolo Rd. Suite 110, Bend
crowsfeetbend.com
Have dreams of skiing Oregon's peaks? Just want to live vicariously through someone who's been there? Then this may be the coffee-table book you need in your life. The "Oregon Ski Atlas" is available at Mountain Supply for $30.
Mountain Supply
834 NW Colorado Ave., Bend
mountainsupplybend.com
"Home Waters" Book from the Deschutes River ConservancyThe Deschutes River Conservancy works to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin. Now, a new collaborative coffee table book from DRC aims to get people inspired by telling the stories of the basin's past, present and future through photography, poetry, fiction and non-fiction. Interested parties can reserve the $45 book now through the DRC website, and then pick it up at a book launch on Dec. 3 at Bellatazza in downtown Bend. Buyers can also pick up their reserved copy at Dudley's Bookshop Cafe or get it mailed to their homes.
"Home Waters" Launch Party
Fri., Dec. 3, 5-8pm Bellatazza
869 NW Wall St., Bend
Order copies of the book
at deschutesriver.org
Hot Wax Card from Pine Mountain SportsThis card gets you 10 hand-applied hot waxes for any style of skis and/or snowboards at Pine Mountain Sports in Bend. A hot ski wax costs $15 and snowboards are $18 at Pine, so this card will get you any 10 of skis or boards waxed at a great discount. The card goes for $100 and is worth $150 to $180. It doesn't expire, but you sure don't wanna lose it.
Pine Mountain Sports
255 SW Century Dr., Bend
pinemountainsports.com
Cable Shifter Upgrade at Project BikeTurn your bike's normal cable shifters into a wireless system with the SRAM GX AXS Upgrade Kit. In stock at Project Bike, it's a great way to declutter your ride. $600.
Project Bike
35 NW Bond St., Bend
projectbikebend.com
