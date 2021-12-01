A Holiday Hot Lap 

The slopes aren't open yet, but the biking is good... and for those who love running or climbing, those clear paths and rocks mean the outdoor season is still in full swing. For those looking for something for the outdoor lover on their gift list, consider shopping local and going for one of these hot items. We asked local gear shops to send us their gift recommendations.

Stormy Kromer Waxed Cotton Insulated Rancher Cap at Crow's Feet: A Mountain Collective

Pray for snow, because this rancher cap, featuring duck-filled insulation and fleece lining, is gonna keep your head warm and make you look fancy. Topped with the vintage look of waterproofed waxed cotton. Another fun option: Crow's Feet's homage to a favorite cheap Pacific Northwest beer—also made with wool. Stormy Kromer $60; Beer hat $25.

Courtesy Deschutes River Conservancy

Stormy Kromer hat; beer hat.

Crow's Feet:

A Mountain Collective

2843 NW Lolo Rd. Suite 110, Bend

crowsfeetbend.com

Oregon Ski Atlas at Mountain Supply

Have dreams of skiing Oregon's peaks? Just want to live vicariously through someone who's been there? Then this may be the coffee-table book you need in your life. The "Oregon Ski Atlas" is available at Mountain Supply for $30.

Courtesy Project Bike

Oregon Ski Atlas.

Mountain Supply

834 NW Colorado Ave., Bend

mountainsupplybend.com

"Home Waters" Book from the Deschutes River Conservancy

The Deschutes River Conservancy works to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes River Basin. Now, a new collaborative coffee table book from DRC aims to get people inspired by telling the stories of the basin's past, present and future through photography, poetry, fiction and non-fiction. Interested parties can reserve the $45 book now through the DRC website, and then pick it up at a book launch on Dec. 3 at Bellatazza in downtown Bend. Buyers can also pick up their reserved copy at Dudley's Bookshop Cafe or get it mailed to their homes.

Courtesy Mountain Suppy

"Home Waters" book.

"Home Waters" Launch Party

Fri., Dec. 3, 5-8pm Bellatazza

869 NW Wall St., Bend

Order copies of the book

at deschutesriver.org

Hot Wax Card from Pine Mountain Sports

This card gets you 10 hand-applied hot waxes for any style of skis and/or snowboards at Pine Mountain Sports in Bend. A hot ski wax costs $15 and snowboards are $18 at Pine, so this card will get you any 10 of skis or boards waxed at a great discount. The card goes for $100 and is worth $150 to $180. It doesn't expire, but you sure don't wanna lose it.

Courtesy Pine Mountain Sports

Hot Wax Card.

Pine Mountain Sports

255 SW Century Dr., Bend

pinemountainsports.com

Cable Shifter Upgrade at Project Bike

Turn your bike's normal cable shifters into a wireless system with the SRAM GX AXS Upgrade Kit. In stock at Project Bike, it's a great way to declutter your ride. $600.

Courtesy Crows Feet

Cable Shifter Upgrade.

Project Bike

35 NW Bond St., Bend

projectbikebend.com