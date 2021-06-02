Back on Track: Bend Area Summer Bike and Running Races 

Prepping for a race can be the motivating factor for many: Will I sit on this couch tonight, or will I get ready for that thing I signed up for months ago? With local running and cycling races popping up in greater numbers than they did in 2020, it may be easier this season to find reason to do the latter. Here are some cycling and running (and the occasional triathlon) races to have on your Central Oregon radar this season.

Mike Albright

Feeling competitive? An array of options are available this summer for running and cycling enthusiasts of all skill levels. Here, Best of Both riders start their race.

Hint: Look for the icon next to each race's name to determine the sports involved.

Central Oregon 500+ June 2-6

Already full and underway this week, this benefit for Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation offers guided bike rides of 100 miles and 100k over the course of five days. mbsef.org/events/central-oregon-500

10 Barrel Riding Solo Series – Now through July 3

Already miss the new-old days when everything was spread out and remote? 10 Barrel's Riding Solo Series lets you hit one of their suggested routes for a "low-key high-fun factor dispersed cross-country mountain bikes held over four weeks on the trails in and around Bend." Ride on your own and record your time. ridingsolo.me

Dirty Half Marathon – June 13

Who said Phil's trails are just for mountain bikers? This half-marathon trail running race starts out on some of the most popular bike trails in Bend, with a pass-by of the renowned "Flaming Chicken" trail sculpture. superfitproductions.com/races/dirty-half

Best of Both and Mixed Surface Showdown races – June 19-20

Gravel, mountain and road cyclists converge on this three-part course, which can be raced by one rider or a team as a relay. Multiple race days for varying types of endurance and skill. racethebestofboth.com

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder – June 23-26

Five days and four nights, with 350 miles of gravel riding around the Cascades. Starts in Sisters, over the McKenzie to Oakridge and back through La Pine to end in Sisters. oregontrailgravelgrinder.com

Bend Beer Run – June 26

An annual running tradition in downtown Bend, the Bend Beer Run involves a 5K loop through downtown, sampling beer along the way. What could be more Bend than beer and running combined?! bendraces.com/bend-beer-run/

Tour des Chutes – July 10

A multi-distance cycling race, as well as a 5k running event, held to help raise funds and awareness for survivors of cancer. tourdeschutes.org

Brian Becker

Oregon 12/24 MTB Relay – July 10-11

Spend the night with your friends as you ride/race and relay on an amazing 11-mile loop... all... night... long. mudslingerevents.com/Oregon-24

Deschutes Dash – July 10

A little something for everyone: Olympic and Sprint-Distance triathlons, aquabike and duathlon events and even 10K and 5K runs, all based at Wickiup Reservoir in 2021. deschutesdash.com

High Cascades 100 – July 17

100 miles of mountain bike terrain in one of the largest single-loop events in the U.S. Only waitlist registration is available at this event, but sign up two volunteers and you race for free.

Ochoco Gravel Grinder – July 24-25

Formerly known as the Ochoco Gravel Roubaix, this is two days of riding around the Ochoco National Forest. oregongravelgrinder.com

Cascade Relays – July 30-31

Race with a team from Diamond Lake Resort all the way to Bend on a 216.6-mile, 36-leg course, or a 132-mile, 24-leg course, also available as a walk relay. Fun times for eight to 12 of your friends! cascaderelays.com

Haulin' Aspen – August 7

Central Oregon's only full-trial marathon, with half, and a "half-as" distance available too. Wind your way around the Deschutes National Forest and take in gorgeous mountain views. bendraces.com/haulin-aspen/

Oregon Cascades 100 – August 28

An ultramarathon that starts outside of Bend and finishes in Sisters, with 92% single-track trails. Registration closes Aug. 14. alpinerunning.co/cascades100