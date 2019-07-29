Bend's Locally Owned Weekly Newspaper Wins Five Awards in State Contest 

The Source Weekly has won a total of five awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual Associate Member Publications Contest. After winning three awards in 2018, winning five in 2019 is a new record for the newspaper.
Wins include: 1st place for Best Editorial/Column for the Opinion piece, “Consent and Accountability,” written by the Source editorial board; 1st place for Best Design, crafted by Source designers Shannon Corey and Wyatt Gaines; and 1st place in the Target Audience Publication/General Excellence category. Source Editor Nicole Vulcan also took home 2nd place for Best Feature Writing for her story, “Psych Trip,” and reporter Chris Miller took home 3rd place for Best Feature Writing for his story, “Bucking Tourism Bucks.”
A sample of the three cover designs submitted in the Best Design category. Chris Miller's accompanying feature story also won 3rd place for Best Feature Writing.
“As our business grows, we continue to place more of our resources into local coverage,” said Source co-founder and Publisher Aaron Switzer. “It is really rewarding to be recognized for our commitment to covering local issues and for the hard work our journalists are putting in every day.”
In 1997, Aaron and Angela Switzer founded the Source Weekly, covering news, art, music, events, outdoors and other issues of interest to readers in Central Oregon. In addition to covering local news, the Source Weekly maintains the most comprehensive events calendar in the region and produces a host of guides and special issues. In 2019, the Source launched the Cascades Reader, a five-day-a-week email publication aimed at providing a more regular rotation of relevant local and regional news to readers in Central Oregon.
