Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 29, 2019 News » Local News

Bend's Locally Owned Weekly Newspaper Wins Five Awards in State Contest 

Source Weekly gets 1st for Best Editorial/Column, Best Design, Target Audience/General Excellence

By
The Source Weekly has won a total of five awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual Associate Member Publications Contest. After winning three awards in 2018, winning five in 2019 is a new record for the newspaper.

Wins include: 1st place for Best Editorial/Column for the Opinion piece, “Consent and Accountability,” written by the Source editorial board; 1st place for Best Design, crafted by Source designers Shannon Corey and Wyatt Gaines; and 1st place in the Target Audience Publication/General Excellence category. Source Editor Nicole Vulcan also took home 2nd place for Best Feature Writing for her story, “Psych Trip,” and reporter Chris Miller took home 3rd place for Best Feature Writing for his story, “Bucking Tourism Bucks.”

A sample of the three cover designs submitted in the Best Design category. Chris Miller's accompanying feature story also won 3rd place for Best Feature Writing. - DESIGN BY SHANNON COREY
  • Design by Shannon Corey
  • A sample of the three cover designs submitted in the Best Design category. Chris Miller's accompanying feature story also won 3rd place for Best Feature Writing.
“As our business grows, we continue to place more of our resources into local coverage,” said Source co-founder and Publisher Aaron Switzer. “It is really rewarding to be recognized for our commitment to covering local issues and for the hard work our journalists are putting in every day.”



In 1997, Aaron and Angela Switzer founded the Source Weekly, covering news, art, music, events, outdoors and other issues of interest to readers in Central Oregon. In addition to covering local news, the Source Weekly maintains the most comprehensive events calendar in the region and produces a host of guides and special issues. In 2019, the Source launched the Cascades Reader, a five-day-a-week email publication aimed at providing a more regular rotation of relevant local and regional news to readers in Central Oregon.

A sample of the three cover designs submitted in the Best Design category. - DESIGN BY SHANNON COREY
  • Design by Shannon Corey
  • A sample of the three cover designs submitted in the Best Design category.
A sampling of the cover designs submitted for the Best Design award. - DESIGN BY WYATT GAINES
  • Design by Wyatt Gaines
  • A sampling of the cover designs submitted for the Best Design award.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 24-31, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
  • Chivaz Socks

    Chivaz Socks

    Chivaz Wear makes socks that rock
    • by Chris Miller
    • Mar 28, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation