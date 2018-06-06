Wyatt Gaines

The entitled jaywalker, crossing whilst staring at a mobile phone.

The mom in a trucker hat, ready for another day on the sidelines of the soccer pitch.

Yeah, you know you've seen these local tropes time and time again.

We've seen them so many times, we decided to make a game out of it!

In honor of this year's Locals' Issue, we've created the first-ever Locals' Bingo.

Here's how to play:

Choose a 24-hour time period

Bring along your Locals' Bingo card as you go out and about

When you see one of the characters included on the bingo card, mark it off.

If you fill out an entire line vertically or diagonally within 24 hours, take a photo of your card, post it to your social media account (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) and tag us @sourceweekly for a chance to win our Locals' Bingo prize pack. All entries tagged on social media will be considered. Contest ends 6/14.

Yeah, we know you have questions, dear locals, such as:

Q: How will the Source Weekly know that I didn't cheat?

A: The Source Weekly won't know that you cheated, but you will be judged in karma court for such an infraction.

Q: What's the prize?

A: Are you the type of person who only does things for the promise of a reward?! We thought you were doing this for fun.

Q: Why the heck is the Source Weekly doing a Locals' Bingo? Isn't it kind of making fun of locals?

A: Silly us. We thought you had a sense of humor.



