Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 06, 2018 News » Local News

Locals BINGO 

WYATT GAINES
  • Wyatt Gaines

The entitled jaywalker, crossing whilst staring at a mobile phone.

The mom in a trucker hat, ready for another day on the sidelines of the soccer pitch.

Yeah, you know you've seen these local tropes time and time again.

We've seen them so many times, we decided to make a game out of it!

In honor of this year's Locals' Issue, we've created the first-ever Locals' Bingo.

Here's how to play:

Choose a 24-hour time period

Bring along your Locals' Bingo card as you go out and about

When you see one of the characters included on the bingo card, mark it off.

If you fill out an entire line vertically or diagonally within 24 hours, take a photo of your card, post it to your social media account (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) and tag us @sourceweekly for a chance to win our Locals' Bingo prize pack. All entries tagged on social media will be considered. Contest ends 6/14.

Yeah, we know you have questions, dear locals, such as:

Q: How will the Source Weekly know that I didn't cheat?

A: The Source Weekly won't know that you cheated, but you will be judged in karma court for such an infraction.

Q: What's the prize?

A: Are you the type of person who only does things for the promise of a reward?! We thought you were doing this for fun.

Q: Why the heck is the Source Weekly doing a Locals' Bingo? Isn't it kind of making fun of locals?

A: Silly us. We thought you had a sense of humor.

WYATT GAINES
  • Wyatt Gaines
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 6-13, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

  • Eclipse Chasers

    Eclipse Chasers

    The Biggest Event of the Year: Why, Where and How to Watch the Great American Eclipse
    • by Renée Alexander
    • Jan 4, 2017
  • Septic Shock

    Septic Shock

    Whether you're a homebuyer or seller, you should probably know about the 300-foot sewer rule—costing people tens of thousands in SE Bend.
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Nov 9, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation