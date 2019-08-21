Search
August 21, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Bledsoe Family Winery Open in the Box Factory 

The offerings in The Box Factory in Bend continue to get more extensive

The offerings in The Box Factory in Bend continue to get more extensive. Next up: Wine.

Maura and Drew Bledsoe at the new space in The Box Factory.
  • Justin Yax
  • Maura and Drew Bledsoe at the new space in The Box Factory.

On Aug. 15, Bledsoe Family Winery opened the doors of its Bend tasting room. The 3,593-square-foot space includes indoor and outdoor areas, a mezzanine for private events and wines from the Doubleback Winery and Bledsoe Family Winery.

Bledsoe Family Winery is owned by Drew and Maura Bledsoe, who moved to Bend 12 years ago following Drew Bledsoe's retirement from the National Football League. The new tasting room is the family's first to be opened outside of Walla Walla, Washington—Drew Bledsoe's hometown, where the family operates Doubleback Winery and the original Bledsoe Family Winery locations.

As Drew Bledsoe said in a release, "Bend has long been a beer and outdoors town, both of which have become interwoven into the fabric of the town. And we felt that the timing is right to pair great wine with the area's beloved outdoor-oriented culture, too, and to do so in a way that is both unique and fun."

Justin Yax
  • Justin Yax

Bledsoe Family Winery Bend
555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 198, Bend
Open Mon-Fri Noon-8pm, Sat-Sun Noon-6pm
bledsoefamilywinery.com

