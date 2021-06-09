 Discovering a Glacier and What It Means for Local Water | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 09, 2021 News » Local News

Discovering a Glacier and What It Means for Local Water 

In honor of the Water Issue, a local glacial scientist talks about the recent discovery on South Sister

By

Late in the summer of 2020, a team of glacier experts, including Anders Carlson and Aaron Hartz, discovered a new glacier on South Sister in the Oregon Cascades. Finding a new glacier in Norway is no big deal, says Carlson, an Oregonian and the president of Oregon Glaciers Institute—but finding one in the Oregon Cascades is noteworthy. To Carlson, it's a sign of how little time we spend investigating our own backyard.

This map shows the location of various glaciers on the South Sister. - COURTESY OREGON GLACIERS INSTITUTE
  • Courtesy Oregon Glaciers Institute
  • This map shows the location of various glaciers on the South Sister.

In honor of this week's Water Issue, I chatted with Carlson about the discovery.

Source Weekly: Why has this glacier never been discovered?

Anders Carlson: The last time anybody ever looked at glaciers in Oregon was in the 1950s when they were making the first topographical maps after World War II. What was done in the 1950s has not been updated. The people were not cartographers—they weren't glacial scientists. Plus, its location makes it difficult to find. It's on the north side so it's always in the shade. You have to get the right aspect of your airplane flight to do that, or it will be in the shade. On top of that it's got a lot of rock fall. Its low point is covered by a lot of debris, protecting it and insulating it too. If you don't go in and see it in the field, you won't see it.

That water is snowmelt, but it’s also glacial melt. In these bad years when we have low snowpack, the glaciers are our sole surface water source.—Anders Carlson tweet this

SW: Now that you've found it, what will its name be?

AC: It takes a while to name things—at least a decade. There's the U.S. Board of Geographic Names—you start down the long track record of naming it. The goal is to work with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to name it.

SW: With the current drought, finding a new glacier must be a pretty big deal for water resources, right?

AC: We found more ice in the high alpine zone that we didn't know about. This is a new body of ice that is feeding into the McKenzie system—that means there's more water up there than we knew about before. Glaciers store it as ice and release it a decade or more later to our streams. In cases of these bad snow years, the glaciers are the last bit of water left up there to feed those streams and keeps those streams flowing. Those streams are cold, and that chilled water allows salmon to spawn, trout to spawn, to irrigate farms.

The location of a recently discovered glacier on the South Sister. - COURTESY OREGON GLACIERS INSTITUTE
  • Courtesy Oregon Glaciers Institute
  • The location of a recently discovered glacier on the South Sister.

Many people in Bend don't know this, but the Crook Glacier on Broken Top feeds Tumalo Creek, which is where Bend draws its drinking water. That water is snowmelt, but it's also glacial melt. In these bad years when we have low snowpack, the glaciers are our sole surface water source. Finding this glacier means we have this last-resort surface water. If you think like a backpacker, the glaciers are the canned beans of our water source—the last thing you're opening, and they're 10 years old.

Another way of looking at these things—they're not just pretty to look at. This is something we use, too. We should care about them for environmental reasons, but also for our own health, too. Our way of life is tied to these glaciers, which I don't think is fully appreciated.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 6/10/21
With a Lane-Splitting Veto, Another Concern About Balance of Power
The Pride Must Go On
Wellness Hits the Road
Never Trust a Demon
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Santa Uncensored

    Santa Uncensored

    A retired mall Santa shares some of his most bizarre (and moving) experiences
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 18, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
High Desert Museum Virtual Event: Nature’s Best Hope

Staff Pick
High Desert Museum Virtual Event: Nature’s Best Hope

Wed., June 9, 12-1:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Water Issue 2021

    • By The Source Staff
    • Jun 9, 2021
    From droughts to dams to glaciers and canoeing, there's lots to explore with water in Central Oregon More »

  • Local News »

    Canoe Trails in the Klamath Basin

    • By Damian Fagan
    • Jun 9, 2021
    Exploring Upper Klamath Lake and Klamath Marsh by canoe or kayak can be a path to environmental stewardship More »

  • Local News »

    Dam Drought

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jun 9, 2021
    The Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan was approved in December with the goal of increasing instream flows in the river. Then another drought year happened. More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 9- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation