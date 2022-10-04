 Fall Drinks | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 04, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Fall Drinks 

A Splash of Flavor at The Commons

By

Holding a hot, spicy, sweet drink in hand while walking in the chilly weather is a feeling that’s hard to beat when rounding up fall activities. It’s a simple pleasure that we forget about in the spring and summer months.

click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

This autumn season is all about drinks with a splash of fall flavor—and not the syrupy sweet tooth overload of pumpkin spice. When I drink coffee in the mornings, I want to taste it and feel the energy of the fresh brew. 

Fall is a fantastic excuse to add a little sweetener to your morning and to explore new flavors, like cardamom, cinnamon, maple, brown butter, nutmeg and more. It’s about highlighting the coffee flavor, not masking it.

The Commons Cafe, tucked in the trees by the river in downtown Bend, serves hot coffee and a wide selection of teas from 8am-8pm every day in the historic Rademacher House. If you want to feel like you’re soaking up all that this autumn season has to offer, this coffee shop is where you must go.

With vintage couches and chairs, hanging indoor plants, a river view and an opportunity to watch the changing colors of the leaves through the big windows, The Commons Cafe serves as a cozy spot to enjoy sweater weather. 

This spot has many fall flavors for customers to enjoy, including cardamom rose, lavender and its very own pumpkin spice. Order your favorite drink, whether it be an Americano, latte, black coffee, white tea or iced coffee, and ask for a splash of your favorite fall flavor. A touch of sweetness will go a long way. 

Don’t immediately lurch for the pumpkin spice latte this fall. Local coffee shops take the time to curate innovative drink menus for the autumn season, and it’s worth checking out. Ask for an extra hot latte with a splash of cardamom rose, grab a spot, read a book and glance out to the color of falling leaves. 


The Commons Cafe
875 NW Brooks St., Bend
thecommonscafe.com


About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie recently graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. Working for local publications in the Inland Northwest, she found her passion for arts and entertainment media. When she's not writing, you can find her backpacking, skiing, playing volleyball, gardening and eating...
More
