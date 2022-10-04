Fall Drinks 

Holding a hot, spicy, sweet drink in hand while walking in the chilly weather is a feeling that’s hard to beat when rounding up fall activities. It’s a simple pleasure that we forget about in the spring and summer months.



click to enlarge Unsplash

This autumn season is all about drinks with a splash of fall flavor—and not the syrupy sweet tooth overload of pumpkin spice. When I drink coffee in the mornings, I want to taste it and feel the energy of the fresh brew.

Fall is a fantastic excuse to add a little sweetener to your morning and to explore new flavors, like cardamom, cinnamon, maple, brown butter, nutmeg and more. It’s about highlighting the coffee flavor, not masking it.

The Commons Cafe, tucked in the trees by the river in downtown Bend, serves hot coffee and a wide selection of teas from 8am-8pm every day in the historic Rademacher House. If you want to feel like you’re soaking up all that this autumn season has to offer, this coffee shop is where you must go.

With vintage couches and chairs, hanging indoor plants, a river view and an opportunity to watch the changing colors of the leaves through the big windows, The Commons Cafe serves as a cozy spot to enjoy sweater weather.

This spot has many fall flavors for customers to enjoy, including cardamom rose, lavender and its very own pumpkin spice. Order your favorite drink, whether it be an Americano, latte, black coffee, white tea or iced coffee, and ask for a splash of your favorite fall flavor. A touch of sweetness will go a long way.

Don’t immediately lurch for the pumpkin spice latte this fall. Local coffee shops take the time to curate innovative drink menus for the autumn season, and it’s worth checking out. Ask for an extra hot latte with a splash of cardamom rose, grab a spot, read a book and glance out to the color of falling leaves.





The Commons Cafe

875 NW Brooks St., Bend

thecommonscafe.com



